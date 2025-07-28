Resident Alien season 4, episode 8 recap: The Mantid has a new target

With just three episodes left, it’s hard to imagine life without Resident Alien. However, this fourth season has already seemed to do a great job of wrapping up some storylines, and I’m grateful that Chris Sheridan planned ahead.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Resident Alien season 4, episode 8.

The latest episode picks up off the back of the previous one, with the Hawthorns now learning that Harry is actually an alien. On top of that, we learn about who the next target is for the Mantid, and it could change everything for the town.

There is no doubt that we love seeing Harry with his powers again, and he makes full use of them to have fun. However, things take a turn as he learns about revelations Asta had in the previous episode.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Mine Town" Episode 408 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gary Farmer as Dan Twelvetrees, Alan Tudyk as Harry Vanderspeigle -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Harry learns Asta is thinking of leaving in Resident Alien season 4, episode 8

With Asta and Harry separated for the last couple of episodes, things have felt odd. Fortunately, they are sharing scenes again, and that brings some heavily emotional moments. Harry learns that Asta is thinking about leaving Patience, and there’s a weight to the playfulness that we see earlier in the episode.

What does this mean for Harry? He can’t imagine a world without her around him, and I adore that. At the same time, it’s a selfish reaction, but one that so many humans would have.

Harry isn’t thinking of leaving, though. He needs to protect this town, and he thinks he can do it now that he has his alien energy back.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Mine Town" Episode 408 -- Pictured: (l-r) Levi Fiehler as Mayor Ben Hawthorne, Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Kate and Ben need to catch up on the truth

There have been a lot of realizations for Kate and Ben in the last couple of seasons, but Resident Alien season 4, episode 8 is the biggest. They are caught up on everything that’s happened to Max throughout the last four seasons, and honestly, they should feel terrible as parents. They’ve been so focused on themselves, and it’s no wonder that Max turned to other people for support.

Meanwhile, Kate gets a few answers about D’Arcy’s involvement with the baby, who is named Bella. Kate is angry about D’Arcy’s actions, but she knows that D’Arcy meant well. We get a change in circumstances for the two women, with D’Arcy being the one to sit with someone else’s pain and loss rather than dealing with her own, and I think this is a great start in her own healing.

There is a small sign that things can be repaired in Resident Alien. Kate allows D’Arcy to hold baby Bella, offering forgiveness and healing for both women.

Meanwhile, D’Arcy also continues to grow as a person as she attends another AA meeting. Her pain isn’t unique, and she’s slowly learning that. This could be a step in the right direction to stop her being so selfish.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Mine Town" Episode 408 -- Pictured: (l-r) Corey Reynolds as Sheriff Mike Thompson, Elizabeth Bowen as Deputy Liv Baker -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

The Mantid finds a new target in Resident Alien

As all of this is happening, the focus for Sahar and Max is on the Mantid. Poor Max is grounded, despite being one of the only people in town trying to actively save people. He’s understandably angry, especially considering how much his parents have ignored him for four seasons.

Because everyone is focused on the Mantid, on Asta, on the Hawthorns, and on Harry, they’re overlooking the real person in danger. The Mantid has moved on from Jules and now has a new target: Liv.

It’s not surprising that the Mantid wants to become Liv, as Liv is Mike’s right-hand woman. She is the one with the alien knowledge, and she’s the one with the respect of the people in town. What’s scary, though, is that nobody has realized that the Mantid has taken on Liv’s form. Granted, for Mike, it’s different. He’s just started to believe in aliens, and he worked out that Jules was the Mantid. It’s going to take some time for him to accept that the Mantid has changed forms.

But he has to be the one to figure it out and show that he knows his deputy better than anyone. Once Max is out, at least, he’ll be able to say something. But can we please see Mike figure it out? I need that and for Liv to get a happy ending in this series.

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network. Catch up on the series on Peacock.