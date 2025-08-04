Resident Alien season 4, episode 9 recap: Everyone unknowingly teams up to save Liv

Despite us learning that the Mantid had taken on the form of Liv in the previous episode, Mike and Harry team up to take down the Mantid without realizing they’re saving Liv in Resident Alien season 4, episode 9.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Resident Alien season 4, episode 9

The penultimate episode of Resident Alien puts one of our own at risk, and the race is on to save her. The problem is that nobody has realized that they’re after something that looks like her. Mike and Harry team up to take down the Mantid, and they head to the old abandoned mines to get to the creature, but they don’t expect what they come across.

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Tunnel Vision" Episode 409 -- Pictured: Judah Prehn as Max Hawthorne -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Max and Sahar try to warn everyone about the Mantid in Resident Alien

Of course, Max’s ability to see aliens is the key to the whole situation, and I wish that this wasn’t the case. It would have been wonderful to see Mike realize that something wasn’t right about Liv, but he hasn’t grown all that much as a character in four seasons.

So, it’s Max and Sahar who rush to the mines to warn Harry and Mike about the Mantid taking on the form of Liv. This is against Asta’s wishes, who races after them to save the kids.

Of course, the Mantid uses this to its advantage and takes on the form of Asta. There’s a bit of a debate over which one is real and which one is fake, and again, I wish that Harry could have told the difference. Again, he’s not grown all that much in this sense, and it’s Max who gets to save the day again. He can tell which one is the Mantid.

Not only does Max get a chance to save the day, but so does Kate. While a fight breaks out, Kate comes in with an alien taser and knocks the Mantid down, giving Harry, who takes on his alien form, time to kill the creature.

Great, but what about Liv? She’s being kept somewhere to act as food for the alien babies when they hatch, along with Robert. Harry and Mike are able to get to her and even Peter turns up, saving Liv and killing all the alien eggs at the same time. Yay!

RESIDENT ALIEN -- "Tunnel Vision" Episode 409 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gracelyn Awad Rinke as Sahar, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees -- (Photo by: James Dittiger/USA Network)

Asta’s life is on the line, leading to a heart-to-heart

In the fight in the mines, Asta is injured and Kate notices a poison-like wound on her arm. Sure enough. Asta collapses, and she ends up having an outer-body experience. This gives her a chance to hear D’Arcy pour her heart out about how scared she is and how much she loves Asta.

Harry decides to perform a transfusion. It’s either going to save Asta or kill her, but doing nothing at all will definitely kill her. It’s a risk worth taking, and Asta wakes up and even remembers everything that happened while she was unconscious. Now she needs to consider her future in Patience once more.

She’s not the only one considering leaving. Harry has grown to care more about people, and he wants to leave Patience and be with Heather. Now that he’s an alien again, there’s nothing stopping them from being together.

As for Liv, she is done with everything that involves aliens. Her near-death experience was enough for her, and Mike is fully supportive of her idea to move on. Yet, Kate and Ben decide they need to be supportive of Max as they realize how special and important his ability to see aliens is.

The end of Resident Alien season 4, episode 9 sets up a climactic series finale, as Asta mutters “They’re here.” Who’s here, and what do this want? Is this bringing everything full circle to the reason Harry came to Earth in the first place?

Resident Alien airs on Fridays at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network.