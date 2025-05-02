Resident Alien season 4 will have three places to watch when it premieres (release date and trailer)

It’s somewhat hard to believe that it’s been more than a year since Resident Alien season 3 came to an end. At the same time, it feels far longer than that! The good news is the wait for Resident Alien season 4 is almost over.

The fourth season, which premieres this summer, is going to pick up where the third season left off. It will also be available across multiple platforms, making watching it so much easier. After all, this series deserves to be on the air for much longer!

Resident Alien season 4 premieres in June 2025

Get Friday, June 6 in your diary, as that’s when Resident Alien season 4 will premiere. Like previous seasons, it will air weekly, and it will air on multiple networks.

You’ll be able to tune in at 10 p.m. ET/PT on both Syfy and USA Network for those who have cable. Don’t have cable and don’t mind watching it the following day? All episodes will stream on Peacock. That’s where the previous three seasons are available to watch, so get yourself caught up. There’s time!

Take a look inside Resident Alien season 4

NBCUniversal has released a trailer for the fourth season, and it is packed with excitement and humor. The last we saw of Harry, he (and Bridget!) was trapped with the Greys in their moon-based prison. Everyone else got away, and they thought they’d taken Harry with them. However, Max quickly realized that this alien was a different alien.

Now Harry needs to figure out how to break out of the jail with his son, as the fake Harry poses as the doctor. How long will it take for Harry’s friends to realize that this isn’t the real Harry? That depends on how much weirder he can act and how quickly Max can get to someone.

The trailer makes it clear that Harry does get free and gets back to Earth. That’s going to lead to a bigger problem. He’s human! And he’s basic.

Meanwhile, there are some storylines for other characters, as we left a few with a lot of questions. Poor Sheriff Mike ended the third season finding out that maybe aliens do exist. The problem is, he doesn’t want to believe that at all. He is a man who thinks in black and white terms, and he is convinced that everything going on is normal.

Then there are Kate and Ben, who went through some major arcs throughout Resident Alien season 3. They now know that aliens took their baby, and Kate was taken away but somehow ended up back in the house when D’Arcy got back from the moon with their baby in tow. So, how did Kate get back? It looks like it is Kate considering she’s so terrified that she’ll be taken again and is finding a way to defend herself.

Resident Alien season 4 premieres on June 6, 2025 at 10/9c on Syfy and USA Network. It will stream the following day on Peacock.