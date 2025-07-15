Rian Johnson teases Poker Face season 3 could come back much sooner

When Poker Face season 2 premiered on Peacock in May 2025, there had been a two-and-a-half year wait since the mystery of the week series' debut season. The delay can be traced back to the postponements that occurred in the wake of the dual Hollywood labor strikes, but even without setbacks from strikes, two-year waits have become far too normal in the streaming world.

However, should Peacock opt to renew the fan-favorite Natasha Lyonne mystery-comedy for a third season, creator Rian Johnson has seemingly indicated that there won't be as long as a wait in between seasons. Obviously, there are a lot of factors at play that need to come together for Poker Face season 3 to land on our screeners by sometime next year, including a renewal.

Poker Face season 3 isn't confirmed yet, but could still happen

As of July 15, less than a week after the season 2 finale aired on Peacock, the streaming service has neither renewed nor canceled the series. But Poker Face remains in the top 10 most popular shows on the platform, which seems to be a decent indication that not only are fans enjoying the show but new viewers are discovering the series following its 12-episode season 2 run.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter following the season 2 finale, Johnson shared that the conversations about a potential third season "are just about to start," and he admitted that he and the writing team didn't approach season 2 as a definitive ending to Charlie Cale's story. Rather, they opted to leave the story open enough to come back while making sure there's satisfying closure, too.

Johnson also said that the break between season 1 and 2 was too large and hope to bridge that gap with a possible season 3: "There was too much time between seasons one and two. But you are right. We’re lucky enough to be very busy people. You just kind of dive in and see what you can figure out, but I would hope that we’d come back with a little more speediness. I know Peacock would hope that!"

POKER FACE -- The End of the Road Episode 212 -- Pictured: Patti Harrison as Alex, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale | Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK

Obviously, Johnson and Lyonne are busy and in-demand creatives beyond Poker Face, which could potentially throw a wrench in the Peacock series making a speedy return to our watch lists. Lyonne's prepping her feature directorial debut with a controversial dive into AI, while Johnson readies his new Knives Out movie Wake Up Dead Man later this year on Netflix. If Poker Face season 3 were to make a premiere by the end of 2026, it would need to be renewed and begin filming very, very soon.

The first season of Poker Face, which contained 10 episodes, filming between April and October 2022, while the 12-episode second season filmed between July and December 2024. If the series were to receive another 12-episode order, that's a nearly six-month production commitment for Lyonne and Johnson, though Johnson pulled back in his involvement in season 2, directing only the first episode and handing over the showrunner reins from Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to Tony Tost.

Depending on when Lyonne's film begins production, if it will even begin production this year or early next year, Poker Face season 3 actually coming sooner than two years later is doable. The writing process could begin by the end of 2025 for production to begin either late this year or early next year. Now that Charlie's back on the run, the options for season 3 are endless, but Peacock needs to announce the official renewal. Stay tuned for more news and updates on season 3!

