Rivals season 2 episode 1 recap: The dangerous world of polo

Rivals season 2 got off with a bang. The story continues to ignite the heated confrontation between Tony (Lord Baddingham) and Rupert Campbell-Black, taking the events to new heights.

Rivals season 2 episode 1 tests the boundaries of what had been an explosive first series. The events resume immediately after the conclusion of season 1, and oh boy, talk about a doozy of an opener. So, let’s get into it.

A polo match at the heart of the matter

The first episode of Rivals season 2 revolves around a polo match. Specifically, it’s the final of the Rutshire Cup. Rupert’s team, the Jones Jets, going for the glory.

But the match goes well beyond the action on the pitch. Both Tony’s Corinium and Rupert’s Venturer are going head-to-head, with both companies broadcasting the match.

As Tony re-emerges following the run-in he had with Cameron at the end of season 1, he plans to outdo Rupert with an extravagant showing. Unfortunately, Rupert’s team not only won the match, but Tony’s stunts backfired.

That situation allowed Venturer to capture positive reviews from other national broadcasters. It’s worth keeping in mind that there’s a franchise at stake. And the missteps by Corinium did little to help its standing.

The match was a big win for Rupert, but the subplots suggest that trouble could be brewing on the horizon.

Tony reappears battered but not beaten

The end of Rivals season 1 features a struggle between Cameron Cook and Tony, leaving Tony with a significant blow to the head. Cameron flees, seeking refuge with Rupert. Since Cameron and Rupert’s relationship is now out in the open, Tony takes a more pragmatic approach.

Tony finds Cameron hiding with Rupert, but rather than seeking revenge, Tony offers Cameron a deal. She can return to Corinium, to spite Rupert, in exchange for clearing her name. Tony resurfaces on television, declaring that he had had an unfortunate accident.

Cameron leaps at the opportunity and, upon clearing her name, returns to Rupert. Rivals season 2 episode 1 ends with Tony confronting both Cameron and Rupert, as it’s evident that Cameron has double-crossed Tony by returning to Rupert’s side.

Some interesting complications

An interesting complication that promises to add some drama to the entire equation is the seemingly innocuous kiss between Rupert and Taggie. Taggie seems genuinely struck by Rupert’s overtures. However, she finds herself distraught at seeing Cameron back at Rupert’s side.

Rupert attempts to explain the situation to Taggie, but it seems that Taggie really isn’t having any of it.

Meanwhile, Corinium’s show, Uncensored, is smashing ratings and gaining a significant foothold in the market. But one of the show’s hosts, Sarah Stratton, reveals that she is pregnant. The situation leads Tony to suggest recasting her role in the show. Towards the end of the episode, Sarah reveals to Tony that the child she is expecting is his.

Stage set for plenty of drama in Rivals season 2

Episode 1 achieved its aim by setting the stage for plenty of drama in Rivals season 2.

With so many open threads at this point, the remainder of the season should cover plenty of ground. The show’s fast-paced plot should provide plenty of excitement moving forward.

All six episodes of Rivals season 2 part 1 are now streaming on Disney+.