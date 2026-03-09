Rooster season 1 episode 1 recap: Welcome to Ludlow College

Passing up a Steve Carell show would have been a mistake. As soon as I saw the Rooster trailer, I knew I needed to give it a chance. Carell’s character is a famous author while also trying to help his daughter through a divorce. Not only does his daughter struggle in the love department, but so does he.

With a little time and story building, we learn that Katie’s mom broke her dad’s heart, and he doesn’t want history to repeat itself. Like any good dad, he puts himself in the middle of her problems and tries to help her.

Sundays are about to get a dose of comedy as Steve Carell’s Mr. Greg Russo tries to save his daughter’s marriage and career. From the trailer, things are going to get messy before they get better. I can’t wait to see how this chaos turns out.

Rooster season 1 episode 1 introduces our characters at Ludlow College

Steve Carell’s character, Greg Russo, gets out of the car at Ludlow College’s campus. He bumps into a student as he reaches his building, and then the professor he’s meeting introduces herself as Professor Dylan Sherpherd. They joke about the student helping him out as they walk in the building past a poster of him. He reads a scene from his book as the students clap for him and ask him questions. The first question out of the gate stuns Russo, and honestly, me. Yet, she has a point.

Does Russo hate women with how he compares his character, Margo, to food? He doesn’t, but the woman is based on a woman he was once married to, so those feelings creep into the writing.

After the reading and questions, Professor Shepherd introduces Russo to the college’s president, Walter Mann (John C. McGinley), who is very excited to meet him. He loved how he handled the off-the-wall questions about Russo’s book, Rooster, and its characters. The president calls them both out on whether they enjoy each other’s writing, and makes their parting hilarious. Then, Russo walks in on the President with his shirt off as he starts talking about his workout routine and being fit.

Russo bravely brings up his daughter’s situation with Archie to the President. His daughter was married to another faculty member, and the President isn’t surprised it didn’t last due to the rate of failed relationships between faculty members. Then, he tries to get Russo to be a writer on his staff, as if he didn’t just ask him about his daughter’s situation.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

He leaves his office to go find his daughter, Katie (Charly Clive). She’s wrapping up teaching her class when he walks in. He doesn’t believe that everyone knows that Archie left her for a grad student. She proves her point by asking the first student to walk by, and he honestly says yes. As if karma can hear them, she pushes them into the bushes.

Through the gap, they see Archie and his grad student sitting on a bench, and it’s a tad sad that she knows they eat lunch there sometimes. At the same time, it makes sense she would pick up on changes in her cheating ex-husband’s life.

He tries and fails (miserably) to comfort her about Archie choosing a grad student over her, but he can’t think straight because they are hiding in the bushes. Sadly, he fails to distract her when her ex starts making out with his new woman. She gets mad at him for showing up again and walks away. As they walk away, he gets caught staring by another couple and yet again fails to explain himself as they snap a photo of him in the bushes. Surprisingly, he runs fast when he needs to get away from a bad situation.

He runs into Tommy, a student from his reading and questions talk, in the convenience store. After Tommy compliments Russo about the Rooster books, he tells him he can’t find his wallet to pay for his cans. Without second thought, he pays the bills, and as soon as they walk outside, a cop approaches them about the legal drinking age. They quite literally blow the talk and have to hand over the beer.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Archie catches Katie in his tree

Katie smokes a cigarette while she walks her dog outside Archie’s house. She climbs into the tree and looks into the window as Archie is talking to his other woman. She drops her phone as it rings, making the dog bark. When she doesn’t pick up (because she dropped it in the dirt), he apologizes to her over voicemail. Archie catches Katie, and she plays it off that the dog loves this yard as she climbs down the tree with him, smiling awkwardly at her.

Russo accepts having a drink with Professor Shepherd. This unexpected chat leads us to find out about Russo’s ex-wife, Elizabeth, who is a famous alumnus of Ludow College. Finally, the reason for his never wanting to come to the college where his daughter teaches makes sense. They walk off campus together and to Professor Shepherd’s house as they joke about his daughter’s situation. She invites him in and laughs about her offer to sleep with her. She calls him a grandpa when he tells her he’s old. He makes sure she knows he’s not rejecting her (yet it seems like he is), he’s just out of practice and nervous. She breaks her glass door to get into her house to get away from their awkward conversation.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Russo confronts Archie

Archie’s interaction with his other women is a little weird. She takes her bike and the way he sends her off sounds more like a dad than a lover. As she rides away, Russo walks up to him and greets him. They awkwardly sit in the house and chat. He tries to blame his cheating on Katie about their issues and his getting lost in their relationship. At least he knows he messed this up. Russo definitely doesn’t like him or what he did.

Katie is shocked that her dad spoke to Archie because now he wants to talk and fix things. She admits to still loving Archie, which leads to Russo confessing that he was a coward when it came to fighting for his ex-wife, Katie’s mom. He didn’t fight for her, so he encourages Katie to fight for Archie. Instead of kicking him out, he stays to spend time with his daughter and her dog.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

War and Peace burns to a crisp

The next morning, Russo sits in a sauna with President Walt, who’s surprised Russo turned down the job offer. Then he shocks him by telling Walt he has to let Katie go due to the drama that got out of hand. He chose to keep Archie over Katie. Due to the hot house rules, Russo confesses he can’t let Katie get her heart broken as he did. Russo struggles in the cold plunge.

Katie confronts Archie and yells at him to let her start. She confesses she thought about killing him for not telling her about what he was doing behind her back. No matter what, she loves him and wants to get through this rough patch. Instead of begging for her back, he reveals that his mistress is pregnant. She kicks him out of his house so she can scream and burn one of his books. The fire doesn’t stay contained in the fireplace and spreads.

As Russo leaves a voicemail about visiting Katie, he sees the smoke and hears the sirens. He walks over to find her standing outside the burned house. The same cop from yesterday questions them, and Katie changes her story from the lie she told her dad. After the cop walks off to find his pen to take their statements or something about the fire, Russo knows they are in trouble.

HBO’s Original comedy series Rooster airs weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with the finale releasing on May 10, 2026.