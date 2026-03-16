Rooster season 1 episode 2 recap: Crispy aftermath

Rooster episode 1 ended on a crispy note as Katie’s life slowly unraveled before her eyes. Although her dad, Russo, tried to help her, she accidentally chose arson after she speaks to Archie.

Meanwhile, Russo’s life isn’t so great as he tries to help his daughter through her messy divorce. Russo hears Archie out and his love for Katie, but then he reveals his mistress is pregnant. On top of all those issues, Katie’s job at Ludlow College hangs in the balance due to her impending divorce from fellow faculty member Archie and an arson charge on her record.

Hopefully, episode 2 brings us some answers to the ending of the debut episode.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

In the second episode, Russo arrives at Katie’s house to take her to the police station for their meeting. She’s a mess, but determined to tell the truth. They meet with the cop and Archie at the station, and Katie doesn’t hold back when saying that she lit War and Peace on fire because she was pissed at Archie. She burnt the book on purpose, but accidentally burnt down Archie’s house.

Russo prompts Archie to help, and he agrees that the fire was an accident. When the cop accidentally spills coffee on Archie’s trousers, we find out that it’s his only pair that survived the fire. To my surprise, Archie says he forgives Katie and still loves her. Maybe they will fight for their marriage despite the mistress being pregnant. As Russo and the cop are walking back in from getting paper towels, Katie punches Archie and storms out.

After Professor Dylan Shepherd finishes her poetry class, she hand-delivers a coffee to President Walt. As they’re chatting about the Dean being rude, Russo walks in and makes things awkward. She leaves, and Russo walks into Walt’s office to chat with him about Katie’s job. Her job isn’t safe because she burned down a house on college property and punched Archie. Katie’s email interrupts their conversation. She resigned from her job before her dad could save her from being fired.

Archie meets up with his mistress and lies to her about the coffee stains as she tells him she’s keeping the baby. She begs him to pretend to be all into the idea, even though he doesn’t seem sure. They part ways as she heads off to a meeting. He’s definitely falling apart from all the stress as he freaks out about how his life has changed in a nanosecond. Then, he’s in his class and sharing good news with them as if his life isn’t chaotic right now. Finally, after the work day, Archie confesses to his mistress that Katie is the one who punched him and that he has to sneak out of the hotel because he doesn’t want to run into Russo.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Russo tries to encourage Katie to stay at Ludlow College

After leaving the police station, Russo tells Katie about getting locked out of his hotel room. As they approach a Christmas store, Katie tries to stop her dad from trying to change her mind about her situation with Archie and the fire. Her mind is made up, whether it’s the best route or not. He encourages her not to give up and move away from a town she loves so much. She uses his divorce against him, saying her mom left him five years ago, and he gave up so fast. She immediately realizes she was a bit mean and apologizes. He lightens the moment by admitting he’s not hiding from his problems and makes her laugh.

When they arrive on campus, Katie starts wishing she’d done more, and then they see Archie’s mistress looking stylish as she walks by them. The worrying about why her life and marriage are falling apart starts creeping in. Luckily, her dad is still beside her to comfort her from her bad thoughts about not feeling good enough. She shuts him down and tells him to get himself a hot cocoa as she walks away.

After getting his hot cocoa, Russo walks up to Walt and tells him Katie isn’t leaving. Walt, surprisingly, tells Russo that Katie will need to write an apology to the board, and after a short suspension, she should be good to go. He thanks him as he tries to part ways, but Walt stops him to try to encourage him to take the writer position. He points out that Russo’s ex-wife’s name is on the student center where they are standing. Meaning, Russo is practically family at the college. He shocks Russo by saying he isn’t offering the position but making a deal. Reluctantly, they shake on it.

Rooster - Credit: Patrick Wymore/HBO

Decisions are made

As Russo tells Tommy about feeling like a bad dad, Professor Dylan walks into the diner and sits across from him. She immediately confronts him about Walt asking her if she and Russo had sex or not. He admits to telling Walt that she said he was Russo, but not in a braggy way. He buys her breakfast at her request to make it up to her. They continue to talk about their problems, like when they had drinks the other night.

She encourages him to find a way into Katie’s life to help her fix things without him doing it for her. He leaves the diner, climbs a roof, and grabs the Rooster that the professor hid around campus as a tradition. Then, he surprises her with it, and it backfires since she never got to do it. He tells her that she was right about him not bouncing back, and he doesn’t want her to end up like him. He encourages her to stay in the place she loves and write her apology to the board. She successfully finishes her apology letter, but accidentally tells her dad that Archie is expecting a baby with his mistress. He runs to his hotel, grabs a key from the front desk.

As Archie is sitting in his hotel room on an interview call, Russo shoves the door open and starts yelling at him. Their fight is on live television for everyone to see.

Walt calls Professor Dylan as he emerges from his cold plunge. She turns him down, stating that she’s busy. He ends the call and goes into the Hot House with the cop, and thanks him for dropping the fire business. Archie breaks and goes to stay with his mistress and her roommate at her apartment. After the fight with Archie, Katie sees Russo as he puts his luggage in a taxi. She admits that she’s glad that he came. As he’s leaving, he says, “See you Monday.” Katie is left stunned as he slams the door and the taxi speeds away.

HBO’s Original comedy series Rooster airs weekly on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, with the finale releasing on May 10, 2026.