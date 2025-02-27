Running Point season 1 episode 10 recap: Do the Waves win the playoffs?

This post contains spoilers from the Running Point season 1 finale.

What a season, huh? Of course, we're talking about the Los Angeles Waves basketball season in Netflix's new original comedy series Running Point. It was a real nail-biter from start to finish. But we're also obviously talking about the series itself, which was nothing be a pure, hilarious, and engaging delight from beginning to end.

When the season begins, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) rises through the ranks of her family to replace her older brother Cam (Justin Theroux) as president of their family's professional basketball team. She's also in a happy relationship with her fiancé Lev (Max Greenfield), but the pressures of the basketball season wears on both her career and her relationship.

By the of Running Point season 1, the Waves have miraculously made the playoffs after an embarrassing string of loses and a hard-fought recovery. However, the success of the team comes at the cost of Isla's personal life as Lev feels increasingly second-placed. In the wake of Game 7, Isla's still trying to get her personal affairs in order when a surprise kiss comes her way...

Here's your last spoiler warning!

RUNNING POINT. Jay Ellis as Jay in Episode 106 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Isla loses the playoffs, but gains a love triangle

Going into the final game of the playoffs, Isla's feeling the blues from her breakup with Lev and hopes to get him back. She's inspired to rush to his workplace for a grand romantic gesture. She admits her faults and apologizes and expresses how much she doesn't want him to relocate to Minnesota for a new job. He doesn't give her an immediate answer to getting back together.

Isla, Ness (Scott MacArthur), and Sandy (Drew Tarver) almost miss the game when they track down Jackie (Fabrizio Guido) at his favorite restaurant. He goes every year in honor of his late mother's birthday. They join him at the restaurant to be there for him and prove that he's really part of their family. After racing to the area by foot, Isla gives a John Wick-influenced speech to the team. In spite of her stirring inspiration, the Waves lose at the final buzzer.

The playoffs loss hits everyone hard, especially Isla, who truly had something to prove to not only the world but to herself. She wanted to show that she could take it all the way home. (They made it to playoffs, she should still be proud!) Jay (Jay Ellis) brings her a drink as she reflects in the stands. There have been sparks between them all season, even though he's moving to Boston, they kiss. What does this mean for her relationship with Lev?

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon, Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon and Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon in Episode 105 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Cam wants his job back from Isla

The next day, Isla returns to work unsure of what's next personally but feeling secure professionally. Unfortunately, she finds Cam smugly sitting at her desk as he boasts, "I'm back." He's clearly trying to return to his former post now that Isla he fixed the team's problems, but it doesn't work that way, Cam! Don't forget, he was also sabotaging his sister's success as the leak about Jay's trade. He's bad news!

If Running Point returns for season 2, and Netflix desperately needs to renew the series, we should expect Isla's personal life to still be in question. Will she get back together with Lev, but have feelings for Jay? Will Jay actually move to Boston, or will his relocation fall through? Will Ness and Sandy support Cam's attempt to overthrow Isla as president? There are so many question to be answered and laughs to be had!

Watch Running Point only on Netflix.