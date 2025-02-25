Slam dunk! Running Point release time on Netflix, preview and what to expect

Make some way for Netflix! The streaming service is dribbling down the court and shooting nothing but straight buckets with its latest original comedy series. Kate Hudson might be best known for her romantic comedies on the big screen, but the Oscar-nominated movie star is tackling her first leading role in a comedy series with Netflix's new sitcom Running Point.

She's not the only big name attached to the series. There are plenty more familiar faces in the main and supporting cast, but behind the scene, there's an even bigger name. None other than The Office and The Mindy Project (not to mention Never Have I Ever and The Sex Lives of College Girls) mastermind Mindy Kaling co-created the series, which she also writes and executive produces.

Wondering when you can start watching and laughing along with Running Point on Netflix? We're sharing everything viewers need to know before beginning their binge-watch, including exactly when the show premieres, who else features in the talented cast, and the plot of the series (that's loosely based on a true story). Check it out below!

RUNNING POINT. (L to R) Brenda Song as Ali and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 103 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Running Point premieres on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. The season contains a total of 10 episodes that are about a half hour each, which means whenever you press "play," you might find yourself watching the entire season in one sitting. Since the show premieres at the usual midnight/3 a.m. time in the United States, it's a bit late to stay up to watch. But if you're curious and a night owl, you could sneak in a couple episodes before bed.

Check out more release times around the world based on your time zone!

Location Release Time West Coast of the U.S. 12:00 a.m. PT Midwest of the U.S. 2:00 a.m. CT East Coast of the U.S. 3:00 a.m. ET Melbourne, Australia 7:00 p.m. AEST Brazil 5:00 a.m. BRT Germany 9:00 a.m. CEST South Africa 10:00 a.m. SAST Dubai, UAE 12 p.m. GST South Korea 5:00 p.m. KST

Kate Hudson leads an all-star cast

RUNNING POINT. Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon in Episode 101 of Running Point | Cr. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix © 2024

Most of us will likely be tuning in for Kate Hudson. That's obvious! If you grew up adoring her movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Almost Famous, Fool's Gold, Raising Helen, and so many more, you're definitely not leaving Running Point off your watch list. But whether Hudson (or Kaling) gets your foot in the door, you will be sticking around for the excellent cast.

Surrounding Hudson with hilarious support, her character Isla Gordon's three brothers are played by Drew Tarver (The Other Two), Scott MacArthur (The Mick), and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers). Brenda Song (Dollface) plays her best friend and partner in crime Ali, Max Greenfield (New Girl) plays her pediatrician fiancé Lev, Toby Sandeman and Chet Hanks play basketball players Marcus and Travis, and Jay Ellis (Insecure) plays the basketball team's head coach Jay Brown.

The cast includes other familiar faces, including Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Scott Evans, and if you know how a Mindy Kaling show operates, you can always expect some amazing guest stars and cameos to pop up unannounced for an exciting, "Omg! I know them!" Kaling confirmed she won't be popping up in the series, but there's still so many great cast members!

It's loosely based on Jeanie Buss' experiences

Hudson stars in Running Point as Isla Gordon, one of the Gordon siblings working the family business that just happens to be one of the most successful professional basketball franchises. When her brother creates a scandal, Isla's unexpectedly promoted to the president of the Los Angeles Waves, but her new role won't be an easy transition for various reasons.

The series' plot is inspired by Jeanie Buss, who's the controlling owner and president of the Los Angeles Lakers. Buss earns a co-executive producer credit on the series, which humorously showcases being a woman in not even a male-dominated sport, just a men's sport. More than likely, the series isn't a direct reflection of her experiences, especially as a comedy.

But the setup of a woman stepping up in a role that no one expects her to either be qualified for excel at makes for an intriguing start to a story. In addition to Isla's battles with her brothers, she will also have to deal with the demands of the players, the fans, the sponsors, and everything that comes with the world of sports in order to prove everyone wrong

Watch Running Point only on Netflix.