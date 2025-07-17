Ryan Murphy series The Shards gets 2 exciting updates from FX

Are you looking for another Ryan Murphy series? Honestly, this man isn’t slowing down, as he moves onto another FX project that has just scored a greenlight. Yes, The Shards is officially happening.

Based on the thriller novel of the same name, the greenlight isn’t the only big update to come. We also have a lead cast to look forward to, putting some faces to the characters you’ve probably pictured in your head for the last couple of years.

The Midnight Club. Igby Rigney as Kevin in episode 110 of The Midnight Club. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2022

The Shards lands a Fall of the House of Usher star and more

According to Deadline, Igby Rigney, who starred in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher and The Midnight Club, will join the series. He will join Homer Gere and Graham Campbell, with Kaia Gerber already announced as part of the lead cast.

Rigby will take on the role of Ellis, a 17-year-old boy during his final year of the elite Buckley prep school. There’s a serial killer in town known as The Trawler, and it just so happens to coincide with the arrival of Robert Mallory, a mysterious new student. Robert will be played by Gere.

Campbell is going to play Thom Wright, another key character in the novel. Gerber's role in the series hasn't been confirmed, but it's possible that she'll play a fourth key character in the novel, Susan.

Bret Easton Ellis Presents His New Book "The Shards" | Carlos Alvarez/GettyImages

What is The Shards about?

The novel was originally released as a serialized audiobook, before it was published into a book in 2023 by Bret Easton Ellis. It is a semi-autobiography set in 1981 Los Angeles.

It tells the story of strange and dark events that happen during Ellis’ last year of school. It all coincides with a boy who turns up at the school, claiming to have just been released from a psychiatric hospital. However, Ellis is sure that he’s lying about something, sure that he saw him months earlier.

Of course, all of this leads to more and more sinister events. It’s one of the weirder horrors that you’ll ready, leaving plenty up to debate at the end, so it’s not surprising that Murphy has taken on this as his next project.

Now we just have to wait to find out when it will be released on FX. With casting now starting and the production getting the greenlight, filming can start up soon. This could allow for a summer or fall 2026 release date at the earliest. It’s another exciting project to look forward to for horror and Ryan Murphy fans.

The Shards will come to FX. Stay tuned for more updates as they are released.