Sadly, What We Do in the Shadows season 7 is not happening
By Reed Gaudens
After six seasons and 61 hilarious episodes, What We Do in the Shadows concludes with its series finale on Dec. 16, 2024. The sixth and final season began its bittersweet run back in October, and even though each preceding season contained 10 episodes, the FX fan-favorite threw in one extra episode as parting gift for its loyal viewers.
Obviously, that means that after Dec. 16 there will be no more new episodes of What We Do in the Shadows on FX. Back in June 2022, the cable network renewed the series for its fifth and sixth seasons ahead of the season 4 premiere, and in December 2023, after the dual Hollywood labor strikes were resolved, season 6 was confirmed to be the last.
Even though the news of What We Do in the Shadows season 7 not happening has been out there for a year, it might come as a shock to some casual viewers who are binge-watching the show on Hulu and reach the end of season 6. We always want to know if there's another season coming, and in this case there isn't. But why did FX opt to end the show with season 6?
What We Do in the Shadows came to a 'natural end'
During FX's TCA panel, the network's chairman John Landgraf commented on the decision to conclude What We Do in the Shadows with season 6. He offered a simple explanation that might leave some fans wanting more context: "The show came to a natural conclusion. It was a great six year run." Admittedly, that's not a very thorough explanation with closure.
When the final season announcement was made in December 2023, Deadline reflected on the Emmy-nominated show's declining viewership on FX and suggested that ratings could have played into the show essentially getting canceled. However, the outlet does mention that its available viewership data doesn't include streaming on Hulu. Streaming carries more weight these days, and this is the kind of series that likely benefits from streams.
In June 2024, The Playlist chatted with series star Harvey Guillén, who at the time discussed the show's imminent end. Guillén shared that prior to finding out season 6 would be the last, the cast and crew were confident that season 7 could happen:
"And we were pretty sure that in our gut we had a feeling that we’d go to seven because we were asked, 'How do you feel about continuing?' And at first, we were like, ‘Well, after five, where do we go with that storyline?’ But hearing what six would look like, we were like, ‘Oh, you know what? Maybe there’s a possibility to continue. And if everyone’s O.K. and everyone’s happy with it…’ but everything happens for a reason and the way that we ended things, I think it’s going to be great. It’s going to be perfect."
Before filming What We Do in the Shadows season 6, the cast and crew knew that it was the last hurrah, which is reflected in the season's storytelling. But the knowledge that it was the last season also gave the team a chance to savor working together one last time.
While the show won't be going on with season 7, What We Do in the Shadows definitely leave behind a lasting legacy. The show has been nominated three times for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys among plenty of other award nominations. And with every season certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, it's sure to be a cult classic favorite for many, many years to come.