Wait, there's actually one more episode of What We Do in the Shadows season 6!
With What We Do in the Shadows going on for six seasons, it's so strange to think that we won't have the show on anymore. Truly, it's been such an amazing run and I think this series is one of the most underrated shows out there. Now you may have thought tonight's episode is the last since it's season 6 episode 10. But, wait. There's more! It's not time to say goodbye just yet as there's actually one more episode in the final season.
What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 11, "The Finale," airs Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. So, yes. That does mean that unlike previous seasons, this one has one extra episode to give the show proper time to wrap the story up. So be sure you don't miss it because tonight is not the last episode yet!
How to watch the What We Do in the Shadows series finale
So how can you watch it? The What We Do in the Shadows series finale airs at 10 p.m. ET on FX. That's going to be a 7 p.m. PT release time for those of you on the west coast, or 9 p.m. CT in the Midwest. Here's a breakdown of the release times below:
- East Coast: 10 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 16
- West Coast: 7 p.m. PT on Monday, Dec. 16
- Midwest: 9 p.m. CT on Monday, Dec. 16
- Mountain: 8 p.m. MT on Monday, Dec. 16
The episode is set to be 30 minutes long. FX can be accessed through cable packages, as well as options like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV, and more. If you want to go the streaming route, there's also the option to stream the finale on Hulu. However, you'll need to wait until the next day on Tuesday, Dec. 17, to do so.
FX is staying pretty tight-lipped on what we can expect in the What We Do in the Shadows series finale. All the synopsis reveals is, "a surprising twist leads to a change of plans." Hmm, very vague. Though I'm not surprised the network isn't giving away too much detail. We need to be surprised after all! It's really hard to guess what will happen, but thankfully it's not long until we find out.
What We Do in the Shadows season 6 episode 11, aka the series finale, premieres Monday, Dec. 16, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. Stream the final episode on Hulu the next day.