Sarah Michelle Gellar teases bringing back fan-favorite characters for the Buffy reboot

Fans of Buffy The Vampire Slayer might see some of their favorites returning to the upcoming reboot. Sarah Michelle Gellar has teased to Vanity Fair Italia, that she hopes some of her former co-stars will appear in the supernatural series.

Gellar told the outlet that she and the show’s makers are working to balance new and old characters in the reboot. “My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well.”

The show was famous for not being afraid to kill off characters, even when it wasn’t the most popular decision with fans. Decades later and fans haven’t forgiven creator Joss Whedon for Tara’s demise.

Alyson Hannigan’s Willow seems a likely character to bring back. Xander, who is played by Nicholas Brendon, is less surefire due to the actor’s own personal issues. Romantic rivals Angel and Spike, played by David Boreanaz and James Marsters, may also return as both actors are still involved in fan events connected to the series.

UPN Summer 2001 TCA | Kevin Winter/GettyImages

Buffy reboot will be 'lighter' than original series

It’s hard to imagine Buffy returning without her beloved Giles, played by Anthony Head, who could appear training a whole new generation of vampire slayers. Sadly, someone who will not appear again is Michelle Trachtenberg’s Dawn after her tragic death earlier this year. Gellar promises the reboot will honor the late actress, “Yeah, we’ll do something. We’ll do what’s appropriate.”

She also added that the new version of the supernatural drama will be lighter than the iconic '90s series. “It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original.” The show, which started in 1997, has some of the darkest and saddest television moments of the last three decades. Who can forget what happened to Joyce and the utter terror of watching "Hush" for the very first time?

It was unveiled back in February that Hulu was circling a pilot for a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Ryan Kiera Armstrong was officially announced as the leading star a few months later, alongside news that Sarah Michelle Gellar will return as Buffy and executive produce the series.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star added that she wanted to modernize the reboot to ensure it included modern themes, issues and storylines. Buffy was one of the first show to use Google as a verb and was a pioneer showcase for LBGTQ+ storytelling.

“We’re trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today,” Gellar told Vanity Fair Italia.

Buffy The Vampire Slayer | Frederick M. Brown/GettyImages

Aside from the lead actress, numerous details surrounding the reboot is being kept under wraps. The show is being brought back by Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, whose pitch encouraged Gellar to return to her vampire slaying.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon is said to have zero involvement in the reboot. Instead, female creatives are at the forefront. Alongside Zhao, the script is being written by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face).

More streaming TV news and updates from Show Snob: