Yes, SPOILER is pregnant in Outer Banks (and the season 4 finale might have just revealed the baby’s name)
By Cody Schultz
Who’d have ever expected that one of the craziest twists in Outer Banks season 4 would come in the form of a baby, yes, we said baby.
Now, before we get into the details of this shocking revelation – well, sort of shocking as there was some heavy-handed foreshadowing in the first part of the season – allow me to go ahead and drop a spoiler warning as we’ve got some tea to spill and react to!
It seems the Pogue family is about to grow in the most unexpected of ways. As we learn in episode 7, “Mothers and Fathers,” the conversations between Sarah and John B in part 1 about starting a family were indeed used to foreshadow the eventual revelation that Sarah is expecting. Amid the chaos unfolding around them, Sarah sneaks off to take a pair of pregnancy tests which come back positive. That’s right, John B and Sarah are about to welcome their own bundle of joy into the world and become parents.
Needless to say, both Sarah and John B are excited by the news and anxious to become parents together, which isn’t at all surprising given the pair talked about starting a family someday early in the season. We just never expected that someday would arrive so quickly!
As Sarah is early in her pregnancy, there is of course a long road ahead and we’d be lying if we didn’t admit to being anxious and concerned about her safely carrying the baby to term. The Pogues quite literally seem to find themselves in one dangerous situation after another, and despite the news she receives Sarah does not take a back seat to the action.
Still, we’re optimistic that this storyline was used to set up Sarah and John B’s happy ending as the show prepares to come to an end with its fifth and final season. And the season 4 finale actually seemed to hint that we shouldn’t be too worried about Sarah losing the baby courtesy a scene which we’re almost certain was used to reveal the future name of their baby.
Warning, season 4 finale spoilers ahead!
We’re 99% certain Sarah and John B will name their baby after JJ
In the penultimate episode of the season, John B shares his and Sarah’s happy news with JJ as he asks him to be the baby’s godfather. Rather than celebrating the news with John B, a drunken JJ lashes out telling John B that he’ll just end up screwing the kid up like their dads screwed them both up. Needless to say, John B isn’t exactly thrilled with how his friend reacts to the news and the pair get into a scuffle.
The fight proves to be the least of their worries, though, as an unexpected storm arrives and Sarah ends up going overboard when a massive wave crashes into their boat. Without any second thought, JJ dives in after her and ends up helping pull her to safety in getting her to shore.
In the season finale, as the gang is sitting around a fire preparing for their next move in seeking the Blue Crown, JJ tells the group that he has a perfect name for a baby: JJ.
“Hey, uh, you know what’s a good name for a baby? JJ. Goes both ways, actually. If it’s a girl, if it’s a boy,” JJ tells his friends to which the group laughs, seeming to brush the suggestion off in the moment. However, the events of the finale seem to suggest that Sarah and John B will most certainly be naming their son or daughter JJ and that the scene around the fire was again an understated foreshadowing of what was to come.
You see, the season 4 finale delivered the most heartbreaking and gut-wrenching plot twist in the show’s history when in the final moments of the episode JJ died as the result of a stab wound inflicted by his biological father, Chandler Groff. Following JJ’s death, the Pogues vowed to get revenge for their friend as the show set up what will undoubtedly be an intense final season.
Season 5 is guaranteed to see the Pogues going after Chandler not just to get back the crown, but to bring him to justice and get their revenge against the man who murdered their friend. And while we don’t know where exactly the journey will take us, we’re nearly certain that one storyline we will get to see in the final season is the birth of Sarah and John B’s child and the couple naming their firstborn after JJ as a tribute to their fallen friend.
As JJ himself said best, it’s a name that can work for a boy or girl, so regardless of whether they have a son or daughter, we expect John B and Sarah’s baby will become JJ’s namesake. And honestly, we can’t imagine a more fitting tribute to John B’s best friend than his legacy living on through John B and Sarah’s child.
Outer Banks season 4 is streaming now on Netflix.