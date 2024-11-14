Say Nothing review: The Hulu series loses its focus many times, but is worth your patience
By Sandy C.
All episodes of Say Nothing, Hulu’s new historical drama, are now available to stream. Even though it often loses its focus, the limited series is worth watching.
Say Nothing, created by Joshua Zetumer, is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s book of the same name, which takes place across four generations, focusing on two sisters who join the Irish Republican Army in the 1970s. Haven’t watched it yet on Hulu? No worries, there are no spoilers ahead in this review.
How do you prefer streaming releases? Do you enjoy binge-watching a series over a long weekend or tuning in for new episodes each week? I prefer the latter. Unfortunately, all episodes of Say Nothing are now available so you need to hurry and watch before you bump into spoilers online (which is why I rather tune in for new weekly episodes). Still, I do recommend you watch Say Nothing whenever you get a change.
The limited series is brilliantly acted, which is what I love the most about it. It stars Lola Petticrew Maxine Peake, Hazel Doupe, and Anthony Boyle, among others. The cast takes over the story, helping to keep Say Nothing engaging. This is not a show you can have playing in the background, it will require your full attention. Not only because it’s a clever and powerful story, but because it loses its focus many times.
Say Nothing tries to do too much at one time, which is its biggest flaw. It would’ve been an easier adventure to follow had it taken its time and maybe even omitted several unnecessary subplots. Instead of being a limited series, it would have been better if the stories were told over two or even three seasons, to keep the focused more controlled. I believe that way would have made a bigger impact with audiences.
This isn’t to say Say Nothing is a series you should skip as it is still very much worth watching. I would just lower my expectations going in. All nine episodes are now streaming on Hulu.