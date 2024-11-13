Say Nothing episode guide and more to know
By Sandy C.
Say Nothing premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Nov. 14. But is this a series you can binge-watch over the weekend or will you need to return to the streamer when new episodes drop? We have everything you need to know so you don’t miss out.
Created by Joshua Zetumer, the upcoming limited series is based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s book of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the title comes from a poem titled “Whatever You Say, Say Nothing,” by Seamus Heaney. Say Nothing follows two sisters after they join the Irish Republican Army, focusing on the 1972 kidnapping of a Belfast mother, and taking place over four generations.
It’s a clever and engaging series that will require your full attention. So if you’re searching for a series to just have playing in the background, Say Nothing is not the one! The series stars Lola Petticrew, Maxine Peake, Hazel Doupe, and Anthony Boyle, among others. Check out the trailer to the series below:
One thing I don’t like about the series, is that all episodes will be dropping on premiere day. That’s right, the entire series will be available to stream on Nov. 14. I know this is how Hulu handles most of its releases, but I have always preferred tuning in weekly to catch new episodes. The main reason for this is because if I’m not able to binge-watch the entire series that same day or weekend, I risk bumping into spoilers online. But hey, maybe this works for you. Here are the episode titles.
- Episode 1 is titled “The Cause”
- Episode 2 is titled “Land of the Password, Wink, and Nod”
- Episode 3 is titled “I’ll Be Seeing You”
- Episode 4 is titled “Tout”
- Episode 5 is titled “Evil Little Maniacs”
- Episode 6 is titled “Do No Harm”
- Episode 7 is titled “Theater People”
- Episode 8 is titled “I Lay Waiting”
- Episode 9 is titled “The People in the Dirt”
As you can see, there are only nine episodes in the first season of Say Nothing. A lot of streamers are doing odd number of episodes more and more often, which can get confusing. Also, since this is a limited series, there likely will not be a second season. Of course, if anything changes, we’ll be sure to let you know!