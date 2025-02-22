Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 proves the past timeline is so much more interesting (Review)

The newest episode of Yellowjackets season 3 really focuses on Coach Scott, and I have a feeling he does not make it out of the wilderness and that's why we haven't seen him in the present. I don't know, his apparent fate and where the story seems to be heading is making me nervous. Let's get into the review of season 3 episode 3, "Them's the Brakes," on Paramount+ and Showtime. SPOILERS BELOW.

Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 review

The past timeline had a really heavy focus on Coach Scott, and we see the aftermath of him taking Mari as prisoner. He didn't really have a plan, and she tries to find a way to get out. The two macing each other shouldn't have been so funny, but it kind of was. It made me laugh out loud. What's interesting is that they're hearing the weird growling noises in the cave as well, just like the girls back at camp.

Coach Scott really isn't a bad guy, even though he did make the mistake of taking Mari and some other bad choices in the last couple of seasons. But really, can you blame him for being scared of the girls? He can tell they've gone off the rails a bit, even if it is to survive. It's disappointing how after he lets her go, Mari still rats him out. Seriously girl? So rude. Shauna is the first to want to take charge and go find him. I'm a little confused by this since in the previous episode, she told Misty to stay quiet about Natalie knowing his location and hiding it from everyone else. She wasn't interested in exposing his secret. Hmm, perhaps she does so to use the knowledge to her advantage another time perhaps?

They go through so much trouble to get to him, and end up with some really scary hallucinations thanks to some sort of poison or gas in the caves. Again, Coach Scott comes through and saves Van. But Natalie and Tai are ready for him to take him in. Poor guy. Something else that was interesting is that Shauna, Van, and Akilah all see the man with no eyes who Tai talks about in the present, even though she wasn't part of the group effected by the gas.

Photo Credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

And as a side note, it was really nice to see Ella Purnell back as Jackie, even if it was just in the vision! Now onto the present timeline. Since the start of the show, most of the story takes place in the present timeline. Though if I'm being honest, it's the past one in the wilderness that's far more interesting. However in this week's episode, the present timeline wasn't too bad. It just feels anticlimactic compared to the dramatics happening in the past.

So in the present, somehow Van's cancer is getting better and Tai believes that's because the waiter died. A life for a life sort of thing because that's what It - the wilderness or something else - wants, and she starts chanting "we hear the wilderness and it hears us." They also go to an ice cream shop where they see a wolf with a rabbit between its teeth. The Wilderness may be calling for them once again.

Photo Credit: Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

I'm sorry but I've never liked Callie, she annoys me. And she keeps getting more and more annoying. Like, why are you wanting to hang out with Lottie, girl? Misty might also be at it again with her shenanigans in an attempt to get attention from her "friends," and it seems like she sabotaged Shauna's brakes. Shauna also lists off all the crazy things she's done. And that's no even her not knowing about the transmitter in the past. Oh Misty.

Overall Yellowjackets season 3 episode 3 was honestly much better than the first two episodes that dropped on premiere day on Feb. 14. I enjoyed this one much more. The present storyline is still moving at a turtle's pace for me. And I know, I know. We're only three episodes in. Again, I think it's just because we have that clear comparison between the two timelines, so it feels so much less important I guess than what's happening in the past. We'll see how it's supposedly all supposed to come together. Episode grade level: B.

Yellowjackets season 3 releases new episodes Fridays on Paramount+ and Sundays on Showtime.