There's a scene in The Boys season 5 that's so shocking one of the stars walked out

There’s no doubt that The Boys season 5 is one of the most highly anticipated returns to Prime Video. Not only is it the final season, but it promises to pack a punch.

Supernatural fans are ready for another reunion, and this time, it’s a big one. Jensen Ackles will return as Soldier Boy, and he’ll be joined by both Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, in roles that are still to be announced.

Well, it turns out that we can expect more absurdity and scenes that are going to have us dropping to the floor.

The Boys Season 3 -- Courtesy of Prime Video

Jensen Ackles walked out of The Boys season 5 filming

While at a convention for Supernatural fans, the topic of the Prime Video series came up, and Ackles explained that there’s a scene that he walked out of. Despite rehearsing the scene, he wasn’t ready for how it all played out in the moment, and it led to the director having to call cut to make sure he was okay.

He didn’t go into any details about what the scene involved or even who was with him. All we know is that he walked into the scene and turned back around. He wasn’t prepared for what he’d seen, and none of the audience will be prepared, either.

This has me both intrigued and excited. The Boys is no stranger to absolutely absurd moments. It’s really holds up to its TV-MA age rating, and it just gets wilder by the season. With the fifth season being the last, it’s not surprising that Eric Kripke is pulling everything out of his toolbox to make the season memorable in every possible way.

It sounds like that while the scene was shocking, Ackles went back to work. So, that means we should eventually see what he’s talking about.

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

The Boys season 5 is officially the final season

Don’t expect the plans to change for Kripke when it comes to developing the series. He had a plan, and Amazon has made it possible for him to stick to that plan—and there is a part of me that wishes that was possible with Supernatural back in the day!

Kripke even confirmed that the end is nigh. Despite there being a prequel series coming, Vought Rising, and a spinoff series, Gen V, the set of Vought International is being pulled down. The Seven will be no more, which does hint that this potential fight between Marie and Homelander is going to happen, and it’s going to go the way of the side of good.

Does this mean that Gen V will end with its second season? So far, that hasn’t been confirmed, but we’re ready for it if it is.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.