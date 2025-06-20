Jensen Ackles shares a promising production update about The Boys season 5

When it comes to The Boys season 5, we’re both excited for the episodes to air and not quite ready for them. After all, the sooner the episodes drop, the sooner the series comes to an end, because The Boys season 5 is going to be the last.

Jensen Ackles will star in The Boys season 5, returning after taking a season off while his character, Soldier Boy, was literally on ice. At the end of season 4, Homelander found out where Soldier Boy was being kept, and it’s clear that Homelander will thaw Soldier Boy out. Now how that plays out is anyone’s guess.

The Boys Season 3 -- Courtesy of Prime Video

Jensen Ackles has filmed all of his scenes for The Boys season 5

In an exciting update from Collider, Ackles has shared that filming of the series is almost finished. In fact, he’s finished all of his scenes, as long as there is no need to go back for reshoots. During post-production, reshoots can happen if something didn’t quite work in filming or if the sound quality was bad, for example. There’s also the chance that he’ll need to do ADR work, which is the additional dialogue needed when some sounds weren’t captured properly.

"Because The Boys is currently filming Season Five right now. They finish, I think, next month. I just finished The Boys on Tuesday, [June 9th], and I think I've got all my stuff done. But I don't know. You never know. They might have to bring me back for some other stuff."

Others are still filming The Boys season 5, and that’s expected to go on for the rest of June 2025 and into July. It’s not exactly clear how long filming will last for in total, but the series is getting closer to wrapping up.

One thing Ackles has confirmed is that the Supernatural reunion is happening in a legit way. He is on the screen with his former co-stars Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, but he didn’t reveal any details about who the two will play or why this has happened. Will they play Supes, or will then end up being people who a fanboys of Soldier Boy and realize that maybe he’s not the good guy he was always viewed as being?

The Boys - Episode 303 - “Barbary Coast” Courtesy Prime Video

The Boys season 5 is on track for a 2026 release date

So, what does this mean for a release? Well, we’re still not likely to get The Boys season 5 in 2025. For one, Gen V season 2 will premiere in September 2025. It doesn’t make sense to put both shows in the same universe on back-to-back for the streamer.

Instead, we’re probably looking at The Boys season 5 airing sometime in 2026. With the work that goes into post-production, we could see a release around April or May 2026 at the earliest, but I’d be more inclined to seeing it around June, which matches the release dates of a few previous seasons.

The Boys season 5 is sure to come out in 2026 on Prime Video.