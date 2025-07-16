Schitt's Creek reunion movie isn't out of the question according to creator

Do you know those shows that no matter how many times you watch them, they never lose their magic? Schitt’s Creek is definitely one of those rare gems, and even after five years since its conclusion, it's still just as hilarious as ever.

Since we're in a day and age where reboots and revivals are increasingly popular, who's to say this beloved comedy series won’t make a triumphant return to delight fans once more? In fact, it looks like the show's co-creator has just hinted that a reunion movie or revival could potentially happen in the future.

Schitt's Creek -- "The Barbecue" -- Pictured (L-R): Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Daniel Levy as David Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, and Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose -- | 2020 Pop Media Group LLC

Dan Levy co-created Schitt's Creek with his real-life father, Eugene Levy. During a recent appearance on Bravo’s late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, a fan asked him whether Schitt’s Creek could eventually return in the form of another season or a movie. This question was asked after the fan shared that the Rosebud Motel sign had recently been reinstalled at the original filming location. Since its sighting, fans have been speculating that the show might be gearing up for a surprise comeback.

However, Levy responded to the fan question by saying that he was just as surprised to find out that the sign had been put back up, shutting down any speculation that it was a hint at a secret project in the works. He basically explained that while there are no official plans in motion at the moment, the idea of revisiting Schitt’s Creek someday isn’t off the table. He even goes on to share that he has a "kernel" of an idea of how the show could continue, but he doesn't want to disappoint fans by just rushing into something without a meaningful and well-crafted plan.

"I love the show so much, and I don't want to disappoint the show, and I don't want to disappoint the fans. And I know it's easy to just take a check and put something out there, but I care about it too much and I'm just waiting for that idea to be the right one. And then maybe yeah."

Schitt’s Creek revolves around the Rose family, who, after losing their fortune, are forced to rebuild their lives in the quirky small town they once bought as a joke. After relocating, they stay in the rundown Rosebud Motel, where they meet an eccentric group of locals who help them navigate their new lives.

Eugene and Dan Levy star in two of the leading roles as Johnny and David Rose. Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy make up the rest of the Rose family, portraying Moira and Alexis Rose. The cast also includes Jennifer Robertson, Emily Hampshire, Tim Rozon, Chris Elliott, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy, John Hemphill, Karen Robinson, and others.

The complete six-season series is currently available to stream for free on Prime Video. It's also available on Hulu, but you'll need to have a subscription to watch the episodes on that platform.

