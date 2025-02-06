School Spirits season 2 episode 4 recap: Could Mr. Martin have swapped bodies?

The fourth episode of School Spirits season 2, "A Walk-In to Remember," picks up where the third episode left off. Janet is uncertain about her next move after returning to Maddie's house. Unaware of Janet's location, Simon, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire continue searching for her after losing track of her at the college party. Meanwhile, Maddie and the teen ghosts are still working to uncover Mr. Martin's location.

Major spoilers ahead from School Spirits season 2, episode 4!

L-R: Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, and Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in School Spirits season 2, episode 4 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Could Mr. Martin have found a way to escape Split River High?

When the fourth episode opens, Sandra is shown trying to make Janet feel as comfortable as possible at home. Remember, she doesn't know that Janet has taken over Maddie's body. Sandra thinks that who she is talking to is Maddie and that she has returned home. She hands over a cell phone to Janet and tells her that she should call Simon and the rest of Maddie's friends to inform them that she's back, but Janet tells her that she doesn't want to tell anyone yet. Sandra accepts her wishes and leaves her be.

At Split River High, Rhonda recounts to Maddie and the other teen ghosts the horrifying experience of reliving her death. She describes how, after escaping Mr. Anderson's classroom, she saw the red glow vanish beneath the door, only for it to return once she picked up her letter (her death item) from the floor. This leads Maddie to a realization: the letter functions as a key. In fact, all of the ghosts' death items serve as keys that unlock their "scars." Maddie explains that a scar is like a personal hell. It's like a haunting, immersive hallucination of their deaths. It's called a scar because, unsurprisingly, being forced to relive such a traumatic moment can be deeply painful for the ghosts.

Maddie thinks Mr. Martin has been hiding in the scars, so that's where they should start looking. However, a traumatized Rhonda and a fearful Charley are not open to the idea of willingly entering their own scars. Maddie tries to use Charley's key to unlock his scar but is unable to do so because the scar only opens for the owner of the key. Maddie doesn't have a key or scar since she isn't really dead. Meanwhile, a mandatory "Senior Togetherness Day" event is happening at Spilt River High in the living world.

Rhonda overhears Claire's cheerleader friends complaining about the event and realizes something. Since the event will likely include sessions where the students and staff will be talking about things that could possibly put them in emotional pain, she believes Mr. Martin will use this as an opportunity to possess one of their bodies. Remember, that's basically how Janet was able to take over Maddie's body. When a person is in a very bad emotional state, it basically creates a window and makes them susceptible to a ghost's influence. Now, Maddie and the others know they don't have much time to find Mr. Martin. Maddie encourages Wally to go check out his scar.

Meanwhile, Sandra is still trying to make Janet feel comfortable at home. Since she ran out of groceries at the house, she asks Janet if she'd like to go with her to the grocery store. Janet declines the offer as she doesn't want to be noticed by anyone. Sandra even tries to convince her to go back to school, but Janet tells her she doesn't want to. Before leaving the house, Sandra runs into Mr. Anderson, who informs her that his plea deal went through, and now he's headed to get the rest of his things from Split River High.

At the Split River High greenhouse, Simon comes clean to Maddie and tells her he lost Janet at the college party. Maddie freaks out, but Simon tries his best to reassure her that they'll find her. In the library, the principal gathers all the seniors together and explains how the senior event will go. However, Simon, Nicole, Xavier, and Claire aren't really listening as they're planning to leave the event early to go back to the college to try to find Janet. Unfortunately, their plans are thwarted when the principal catches them trying to leave early and takes their phones.

On the Split River High football field, Wally enters his scar and he's left traumatized once he returns. As he walks through the school, he runs into Maddie, who asks him if he saw anything in his scar. He tells her he didn't see anything before walking away. Elsewhere, Sandra finishes shopping and loads groceries into her car. Sheriff Baxter approaches her, and their discussion ends with Sandra inviting him to her house. Back at Split River High, Charley uses his key to open his scar. Like Rhonda and Wally, his experience is traumatizing. But he finds Mr. Martin in his scar. Mr. Martin leaves Charley's scar, and Charley chases after him all the way to the football field. However, he's unable to capture Mr. Martin because he escapes.

Charley shares everything that happened with Maddie and the other ghosts, and they realize that Mr. Martin can somehow enter and leave their scars without using their keys. That's how he escaped from Charley. Somehow, he entered Wally's scar on the football field. Wally decides that he will go back into his scar to see if Mr. Martin is still there.

At Sandra and Maddie’s house, Sandra informs Janet that she has invited Sheriff Baxter over to take her statement. Despite her reluctance, Janet has no choice but to play along and pretend everything is normal to avoid raising suspicion. Sheriff Baxter arrives at the house and starts asking Janet questions that make her uncomfortable. She gets up and walks out of the dining room, and Sandra tells Sheriff Baxter that he has to leave.

Elsewhere, Maddie urges Wally not to re-enter his scar, knowing how deeply it affected him the first time. However, Wally ignores her warning and goes in anyway. Meanwhile, Xavier learns from his dad (Sheriff Baxter) that Janet is staying at Sandra and Maddie's house. He tells Nicole, and they decide to leave Simon behind to go to Sandra and Maddie's house without him.

As evening falls, Simon comes across an emotional Claire sitting outside the school. They share a heartfelt conversation in which Claire opens up about her family struggles and her past friendship with Maddie. Maddie hears the entire conversation as she sits next to Simon. Suddenly, the lights around the school begin to flicker, and a low humming sound fills the air. However, only Maddie and the ghosts can see and hear this happening. This is what usually happens when someone dies in the school.

Maddie sets off to find Wally and the other ghosts, with Simon and Claire following behind. However, they all come to a halt when they run into Nicole and Xavier. As they talk, the principal suddenly bursts through the door, ready to reprimand them. But before he can say a word, Nicole abruptly interrupts, blurting out that Maddie/Janet is back. Everyone stares in shock, including the principal.

Maddie separates from the group and heads to the school library, where she finds the other ghosts discussing the flickering lights and eerie humming sound. With no ambulances or a body being recovered, they come to a chilling realization. Mr. Martin must have possessed someone and escaped the school. But the question remains: whose body did he take over?

In the final scene of the episode, Simon, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire arrive at Sandra and Maddie’s house, only to spot Janet standing by the window.

School Spirits season 2 is streaming now only on Paramount+.