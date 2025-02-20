School Spirits season 2 episode 6 recap: Janet finally reunites with…

It's School Spirits release day! The sixth episode of School Spirits season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+, and the story picks up right where the previous episode left off. We find out who kidnapped Janet. Was it Mr. Martin who is now in Mr. Anderson's body? Or could it have been someone else entirely? Here's all that happens in School Spirits season 2, episode 6, titled "Ghost Pointe Blank."

Spoilers from School Spirits season 2, episode 6 ahead!

Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter, and Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera in School Spirits

Simon and the other teens kidnap Janet

Well, it turns out Mr. Martin wasn't the person who kidnapped Janet after all. We find out at the very beginning of the episode that Simon, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire abducted Janet and brought her to Sandra's empty cabin in the woods. They're uncertain how to get her back to Split River High without her causing a scene or drawing attention, but they know they can't allow her to keep living Maddie's life.

They bind her to a chair, ensuring she can't escape, and try to persuade her to willingly return to Split River High. In an attempt to convince her, they reveal that Dawn has crossed over, hoping it will push Janet to switch bodies with Maddie. Janet, who had spent decades searching for a way to leave the spirit world and cross over, never found a way out. That’s why she’s skeptical when Simon and the others claim that Dawn crossed over. Desperate for her to go back to Split River High, Simon promises to show Janet proof that Dawn truly left the earthly plane.

Simon fills Maddie in on the situation, and she, in turn, tells the other teen ghosts. After some time, Maddie finally uncovers something of Dawn’s at Split River High that she can give Simon as proof to show Janet that Dawn truly crossed over. The evidence comes in the form of marigolds inside Dawn’s scar. After navigating through Janet's scar, Maddie unexpectedly finds herself entering Rhonda’s scar. This is when she realizes that all the ghosts’ scars at the school are interconnected. Determined to make sense of it, Maddie travels through Janet’s scar again, then Rhonda’s, and eventually reaches Dawn's scar.

A scar is usually a ghost's worst nightmare, as it forces them to relive their death. But when Maddie goes through Dawn's, it feels surprisingly peaceful. It's also filled with marigolds. This serene atmosphere likely exists because Dawn has crossed over. Simon returns to the cabin and tells Janet about the flowers, but it's still not enough to persuade her to return. It’s not that she doubts the truth about crossing over, but rather that she’s unwilling to give up her life in the human world. Having been robbed of her own life, she views living in Maddie’s body as a second chance.

It’s only after Simon makes Janet feel guilty about taking over someone else’s body that she finally relents. Before they leave for Split River High, Janet asks for a moment alone. Simon agrees and walks away, but perhaps he should have stayed. Just moments after he leaves, Mr. Martin appears and approaches Janet. That's how the sixth episode ends.

Here's another important thing that happens this episode concerning Xavier and Nicole:

Nicole confronts Xavier after realizing he’s the one she’s been talking to on the online paranormal discussion board. When Xavier essentially admits it, Nicole feels betrayed, convinced that he’s been deceiving her all along. However, it was all one big misunderstanding, and they eventually make up.

Peyton List as Maddie Nears in School Spirits

Could Maddie have found a way to the afterlife?

It seems that way! In addition to searching for evidence in Dawn's scar in this episode, Maddie discovers that her mom has fallen back into her old ways. Sandra had finally found happiness and peace after Maddie came home. Well, not Maddie, but Janet. But after realizing that Janet has left the house, Sandra spends the entire episode desperately trying to figure out where she is and why she refuses to go back to school. However, none of her efforts lead to any answers, only fueling her frustration and anxiety. Eventually, she reaches her breaking point and heads to a bar.

Realizing there's nothing she can do to help her mom, a heartbroken Maddie gazes out a classroom window, watching as her mom is escorted to her car. Mr. Anderson approaches and offers a few comforting words, telling her, "Sometimes, the only way out is through." It’s his attempt to ease her worries about her mom. Later in the episode, Maddie repeats those same words aloud when she stumbles upon a glowing exit door within Dawn’s scar. Could this have been the way Dawn crossed over? I guess we'll have to wait until the next episode to know for sure.

Miles Elliot as Yuri, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Milo Manheim as Wally, and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in School Spirits

Charley and Yuri have their first kiss

The sixth episode is also all about Wally's high school reunion, aka Split River High's Class of 1984 reunion. Charley and Yuri decide to attend the event together, and they initially have a good time until Charley finds out about Wally's past. While one of Wally’s former classmates gives a speech, Wally and Charley overhear a conversation between two other alumni. One of Wally's former classmates mentions to another that he was bullied by Wally and other jocks back when they were in school because of the way he carried his books. They made fun of him and bullied him because they thought he acted too feminine.

Wally attempts to apologize to Charley for his past behavior, but Charley reassures him that it's okay, acknowledging that he's not the same person he once was. However, it’s clear that the revelation about Wally’s past has affected Charley. He can’t even finish his dance with Yuri later in the episode because he’s still shaken by what he learned.

Things start to improve after Charley and Wally have a heart-to-heart conversation. Charley wasn’t upset about Wally’s past because he knows he’s changed. It’s just that hearing about it made Charley reflect on his own painful experiences with bullying from his classmates. After his conversation with Wally, Charley feels much more at ease and is ready to enjoy his time with Yuri. Charley finds Yuri in the pottery room and apologizes to him before they finish their dance from earlier. In the middle of their dance, they have their first kiss.

The seventh episode of School Spirits season 2 is slated to be released on Paramount+ on Feb. 27.