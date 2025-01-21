School Spirits season 2 is coming sooner than expected (plus, watch the steamy trailer!)

One of the best teen drama series is set to make its comeback this month. We're talking about School Spirits, the show that captivated audiences with its mix of mystery, supernatural elements, and relatable high school drama. After an almost two-year wait, the long-awaited second season will finally hit Paramount+, and fans are eager to dive back into the gripping storyline and see what twists and turns await the characters.

Megan and Nate Trinrud, a talented sister and brother duo, created School Spirits. The first season premiered on Paramount+ back in March 2023. But instead of dropping all eight of its episodes at once, the first three were released on the premiere date, followed by one episode a week until its season finale. Paramount+ will follow the same release schedule for the upcoming School Spirits season 2.

The first three episodes of the second season are slated to be released on Paramount+ on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Then, following the premiere, a new episode will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays on the streaming platform. Like the first season, season 2 consists of eight episodes. While runtimes have not been revealed, each episode is expected to be somewhere in the 40 to 50-minute range.

Now, let's check out the steamy new trailer Paramount+ just released for the new season!

The first season ends with Maddie uncovering the truth about her death. It turns out she's not truly dead. Instead, Janet, a spirit who had not yet crossed over, took control of Maddie's body, effectively displacing her and forcing her into the afterlife. Since she's not really dead, that's why she can communicate with Simon. In School Spirits season 2, Maddie is still trapped in the afterlife, but she now has a different goal. That's to get her body back, and in order to make this happen, she must bring together her friends from both the spirit and living worlds to reclaim her life.

Peyton List returns as Maddie Nears. Other original series regulars you can expect to grace your screen in the second season are Kristian Ventura as Simon, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire, and Milo Manheim as Wally. In addition, Maria Dizzia returns as Sandra Nears, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, and Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin.

Jess Gabor joins the season 2 cast as Janet Hamilton, aka the ghost who stole Maddie's physical body. Other new cast members this season include Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Cihang Ma as Quinn.

Now that you know when School Spirits season 2 premieres and what you can expect, all there is left to do is mark your calendars and get ready for the thrilling new season!