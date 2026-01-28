School Spirits season 3 episode 3 recap: Simon encounters a mysterious figure

Spoilers are ahead from School Spirits season 3 episode 3!

The second episode of School Spirits season 3 ended on a shocking cliffhanger. Mr. Martin confesses to Maddie, Simon, and the other ghosts that he was unintentionally responsible for the tragic 2004 bus accident that claimed Quinn’s life.

An evil supernatural force had somehow placed him in the bus's path, causing the driver to swerve and crash. The episode then closes with Simon asking Mr. Martin to show him the way to the secret passageway within his scar. But will he actually show him? Here's everything that happens next in the third episode of School Spirits season 3, titled "The Halls Have Eyes."

L-R: Ci Hang Ma as Quinn and Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda in School Spirits season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Additional details about Yuri’s death come to light

The third episode kicks off with Simon, Maddie, and the ghosts discussing the secret passageway in Mr. Martin's scar. Simon is eager to check it out, but the others are hesitant or outright opposed. In the end, Simon doesn’t get his way.

Later that night, Maddie comes home to find her mom has packed their bags. Concerned that Split River High isn’t the right environment for Maddie, Sandra plans to move them away. Maddie, however, insists that even if they leave, she’ll always return because she isn’t willing to abandon her friends. The episode then cuts to the opening credits.

After the opening credits, the episode shifts to Split River High. Nicole and Claire tell Maddie about their plan to get close to Livia and find out what she knows about the college party. Just then, Xavier approaches and informs Maddie that Kyle found her deceased father at the hospital and plans to set up a meeting between them. While the group is talking, Principal Hartman arrives and orders them to his office. Once inside, he tells Maddie, Xavier, Nicole, and Claire that they're not going on the senior trip and will instead be at the school for Saturday detention.

We're then taken to the pottery room at Split River High. Charley and Yuri have a heart-to-heart conversation where Yuri opens up about the whole "grandson" situation. The summer before his senior year, Yuri had gotten someone pregnant and suspected she would keep the baby. This left him feeling overwhelmed and stressed. He was supposed to meet with the girl one afternoon after school, but decided to stop by the greenhouse first to clear his head. While there, he began hyperventilating. This triggered his asthma and ultimately led to his tragic death.

Charley does his best to comfort Yuri after he shares his story, but the conversation shifts when Charley admits his insecurity. He's worried that Yuri might only be with him because he’s his only option as a spirit. Yuri tries to reassure him that that's not the case, but Charley can’t help feeling doubtful. He decides to walk away. Elsewhere, Rhonda tells Quinn that she'll finally take their senior yearbook photo if they find an outfit to wear.

Meanwhile, Nicole continues with her plan to get close to Livia and her friend group while having lunch in the cafeteria. Livia ends up inviting Nicole to a party she's throwing later that night. Nicole agrees to go. Later on, Maddie gets to finally meet with her deceased father at the hospital. Well, not really. She has to talk to him through Xavier. Even so, the conversation ends up being emotional and bittersweet. It ends with Maddie's dad telling Maddie that he'll do whatever he can to help Simon get out of the afterlife.

Wally goes into the secret passageway in Mr. Martin's scar

After a conversation with Mr. Martin, Wally feels inspired to help Simon with his afterlife dilemma. He decides to explore the secret passageway in Mr. Martin's scar, keeping the plan a secret from everyone except Simon. What he discovers at the end of the passage is a run-down, abandoned house. When he steps into a puddle of water, a hand suddenly emerges and pulls him under. The next thing Wally knows, he’s standing in the Split River High library.

The sudden appearance startles one of the school employees, causing him to faint. It’s exactly like what Mr. Martin had described about his own experience in the secret passageway. Even though Wally is a spirit, the employee was able to catch a brief glimpse of him. By chance, Rhonda and Quinn are in the library when it all goes down. They decide to talk about everything with the others in one of the classrooms.

Since Mr. Martin and Wally were both seen by living people, Simon comes to the conclusion that whatever supernatural force is down in that derelict house has the ability to lift the veil between the living and the dead. He thinks they should explore the house further to figure out exactly what is going on. He also believes that by exploring the house, he might potentially find a way out of the afterlife. However, the others oppose the idea.

Later in the episode, it shifts to Livia’s party. Nicole tries to dig information out of Livia about the college party, but her plan backfires when she mentions a boy named Jason. Claire had warned Nicole not to bring up Jason, knowing Livia would immediately shut her out. That’s exactly what happens.

Before leaving the house, Nicole stumbles upon some paperwork in Dr. Hunter-Price’s office, revealing that Split River High is set to be demolished and replaced with condos. She also discovers that Dr. Hunter-Price has cameras installed throughout the school and has been watching the students’ every move. Nicole then heads to Maddie's house and shares everything she found with her.

Simon stumbles upon a mysterious figure

Back at Split River High, Wally, Rhonda, and Quinn change their minds and decide to hand over Mr. Martin's watch to Simon. That way, he can go through the secret passageway. However, Wally insists that he be there when he does. Later, in the school library, Quinn tells Rhonda that they want to take their yearbook photo in their regular clothes so they can truly be themselves. Rhonda supports them. The episode then cuts to a flashback revealing a glimpse of Rhonda’s past before returning to the present, where she and Quinn take a photo together.

Back at Maddie's house, Maddie confronts Sandra about the tracking app that she's been using to monitor her every move. The conversation then moves on to Sandra's drinking problem before Maddie storms away. After sending Nicole home, Maddie turns around to find Sandra with her bags. She tells Maddie that she's going away for a bit to a treatment center.

Back at Split River High, Yuri confesses to Charley that he never went into his scar. Their conversation quickly goes south again, and frustrated, Yuri walks away. Later on, we're taken back to Mr. Martin's scar. While Simon travels down the secret passageway to the abandoned house, Wally helps him from up above. As he cautiously explores the house, the rope connecting him to Wally suddenly snaps, and the light on his hat flickers out. Peering into the darkness, Simon spots a shadowy figure in the distance. But the person’s identity remains a mystery, as the episode cuts to the credits before revealing who it is.

School Spirits season 3 is now available to stream on Paramount+.