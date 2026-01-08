School Spirits season 3 trailer teases even more creepy events at Split River High

School Spirits is almost back! We're just a few weeks away from the premiere of the third season on Paramount+, and we can hardly contain our excitement. We wouldn't say it's been a long time coming, since the previous season was released only a year ago. But with the shocking season 2 finale still fresh in our minds, the wait has felt agonizing.

Luckily, Paramount+ knows just what to do to keep fans' spirits up. The streaming giant has just dropped the thrilling official trailer for the third installment, and it's packed with enough exciting moments to get fans counting down the days. You can check it out right below!

Alright, are you even more pumped up about School Spirits season 3's release after watching the trailer? We certainly are! There's a lot to unpack in this brief sneak peek. Maddie is finally settled back into her body, but high school life is just as chaotic as ever. She quickly finds herself at the center of attention, with her peers even making insensitive comments behind her back. She realizes it's not easy adjusting to life after being away for so long.

Meanwhile, Simon faces a peculiar situation. If you recall from the season 2 finale, he ends up trapped in Mr. Martin's scar. Based on what's shown in the season 3 trailer, Simon is now navigating the space between life and death, using his newfound ability to communicate directly with ghosts to uncover more of the school’s darkest mysteries.

Then, there's the introduction of Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price. She's the school district's superintendent, who's been sent to Split River High to restore order after all the unexplained events that have plagued the school. When it comes to Charley and Yuri, their relationship faces new challenges. But the most interesting part of this 1-minute and 24-second trailer is when Mr. Martin states that there are other spirits at Split River High. However, they're much different than him and the rest of the spirits roaming the school. They have sinister intentions. Dun dun duuun!

Here's the official synopsis for the third season via a Paramount+ press release:

"Season three of School Spirits plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface."

The season 3 cast consists of returning cast members Peyton List, Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Ci Hang Ma, Miles Elliot, Milo Manheim, Maria Dizzia, Patrick Gilmore, Alex Zahara, Ian Tracey, Jess Gabor, and Zack Calderon. In addition, newcomers this season are Jennifer Tilly, Ari Dalbert, and Erika Swayze.

From just the short sneak peek shared above, we can already tell that School Spirits season 3 will be bigger, darker, and more thrilling than ever. We'll definitely be tuned in, and so should you!

School Spirits season 3 is set to premiere on Paramount+ with its first three episodes on Jan. 28, 2026. It's expected (but not confirmed) that a new episode will then be released every week until the season finale.