School Spirits season 3 episode 7 recap: [SPOILER] finally crosses over

Major spoilers are ahead from School Spirits season 3 episode 7!

We've finally reached the penultimate episode of School Spirits season 3. The previous episode ended with Simon being swept away by a violent surge of water that came crashing through the church windows. Wally and the other spirits try reach him, but he ends up being pulled into what sort of looks like a whirlpool in the church scar.

Meanwhile, Alfred Van Heidt — who was inhabiting Kyle’s body — is shockingly found dead out in the fields. In Maddie’s vision inside the Split River High boiler room, we saw the real Alfred shoot himself in the leg before escaping through a door. So what actually happened?

Did he somehow inflict that same wound while inside Kyle’s body in the real world, leading to his death? Is he even dead? It's all so confusing! Let's move on to the seventh episode, titled "Midsomester," to see what happens next in the third season.

L-R: Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, Miles Elliot as Yuri, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda and Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin in School Spirits, episode 7, season 3 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Alfred escapes Kyle's body

Episode 7 opens with Maddie and Xavier taking Kyle's body to the hospital. He's not actually dead, but he's lost a lot of blood. As Kyle's body is being taken in, Maddie tells Xavier what happened. She explains that Alfred shot himself in the leg and then disappeared through a door in her vision. They don't have time to talk about the situation for long because Maddie suddenly realizes something.

Kyle's body is now vacant since Alfred has left it. This means there’s a small window of opportunity. They need to find the real Kyle immediately so he can return to his body before someone else takes it. Xavier leaves to go find him.

The episode then cuts to Kyle and Dave following Nurse Calvert down a hospital elevator (her hidden room). Kyle asks Nurse Calvert how she died, and she explains that she died on the day of the hospital's opening. She was in the elevator when it plummeted. Yikes! Suddenly, the elevator comes to a stop and they exit. What is shown next is spirits working in a foundry. If you recall from a previous episode, we learned that the foundry once stood on the very land where the hospital now sits before it collapsed. Nurse Calvert explains to Kyle and Dave that the spirits down there aren't regular spirits. They're the forgotten.

Kyle asks Nurse Calvert why they are in the foundry again, and she explains that they're trying to figure out how the person who took over his body got into the hospital in the first place. Of course, viewers know that the person she's talking about is Alfred. Kyle discovers footprints leading from a big melting furnace and alerts Dave and Nurse Calvert.

But just as they turn to look at him, he's suddenly pulled into the furnace. Kyle then wakes up in a patient's room in the hospital. They've just passed away. After walking out of the room, Kyle runs into Xavier. Xavier informs him that his body is currently in the hospital and vacant. Without wasting another second, they head there.

Back at Split River High, Mr. Martin and Wally discuss Simon’s sudden disappearance. Mr. Martin shares his belief that Simon’s body and soul may have been taken somewhere else entirely. Wally wonders if that “somewhere else” could be the place spirits go when they finally cross over.

Noticing the look on Wally’s face, Mr. Martin quickly realizes that he’s considering crossing over himself to see if Simon is there. He cautions Wally that they know almost nothing about what happens after a spirit crosses over. The only thing they’re certain of is that no one has ever come back. Elsewhere at the hospital, Dr. Hunter-Price sits around waiting for KC Jenson to wake up. Remember, Alfred was using the name KC Jenson when he was in Kyle's body. He and Dr. Hunter-Price had a deal in which he would donate to the cause of demolishing Split River High. She wants to make sure their deal is still in place.

In the hospital parking lot, Maddie climbs into Nicole’s car. Nicole plans to drive her back to Split River High so she can meet up with Simon. Remember, she doesn't know that something has happened to him. Claire is in the passenger seat as well, and she tells them she’s heading to Nicole’s house to look deeper into her stepdad’s business dealings. Although she doesn't know for certain, she believes that his and Dr. Hunter-Price's deal to demolish Split River High isn't entirely legitimate.

Maddie's weird visions

At Split River High, Maddie meets with Wally and the other spirits in the auto shop. They inform her of Simon's disappearance. Maddie then gets them up to date on Alfred initially being in Kyle's body. She explains her vision of Alfred shooting himself in the leg, then fleeing through a door that looked like the front door to her house. This grabs Mr. Martin's attention. He thinks that perhaps Maddie's boiler room scar has followed her into the real world. That somehow she's slipping back into the spirit world.

Yuri then asks the group if they've ever figured out how Alfred got out of the church scar in the first place. Mr. Martin breaks it down. He believes that Alfred jumped into Ralph's body after the lightning struck him. That's how he escaped the church. Now, Ralph's spirit is trapped in the church scar along with the pastor. Since using Ralph's body, Alfred has been hopping from body to body. But where is he now after leaving Kyle's body? That's what Maddie and the rest of the group need to figure out ASAP.

At Nicole's house, Claire hacks into her stepdad's email account with Diego's help and finds some shocking information. However, they share an intimate moment before all of this happens. Nicole finally arrives, and Claire and Diego share what they learned. Apparently, Dr. Hunter-Price and Claire's stepdad have a deal. It goes like this. If Dr. Hunter-Price delivers the contract for the demolition of Split River High and the new school to Claire's stepdad, then she'll get a massive finder's fee. Since this is illegal, this could be their way of putting a stop to Dr. Hunter-Price's plans. The only problem is figuring out how to get this information to the police without Claire's stepdad knowing.

Back at the hospital, Kyle finally returns to his body. He informs the authorities that Maddie and Xavier saved his life, clearing them of any wrongdoing. Of course, this angers Dr. Hunter-Price. She even has an angry outburst in Kyle's room because he wouldn't answer her questions about his donation. She's then forced to leave the room and tells Livia to follow her. But Livia is disappointed in her mom and walks away.

After the conversation Maddie had with the spirits in the auto shop, there's a moment in the episode where she and Wally talk alone. Maddie wonders if she might be able to find Simon on the other side of the door she discovered in her boiler room scar. However, Wally basically tells her that it's impossible since she's not an actual spirit. Just as Wally is about to tell Maddie that he got his door, Maddie gets an urgent text from Xavier to meet him at the hospital.

Later, Wally has a conversation with Rhonda about the idea of crossing over. He admits that he doesn’t want to take that step, but Rhonda feels differently and seems more open to it. Wally doesn't come clean about getting his door, though. Back at the hospital, Maddie is freaking out because Simon is still gone. Xavier steps in to help, speaking on Dave’s behalf and guiding Maddie to recall a long-forgotten memory from her childhood. In this scene, Maddie learns from Dave that the necklace she has faithfully worn was actually given to her by her mother. After learning this shocking information, she leaves the hospital.

Wally crosses over

Elsewhere in the church scar, Mr. Martin searches for Ralph’s spirit. When he finally locates him, Ralph points out where Simon was taken. Apparently, there's a lower floor in the church. Mr. Martin then takes the other spirits there to investigate.

What they end up finding is a row of eight windows, each one representing the door of a child who had died during the flood. The group then puts two and two together that the pastor had helped the kids cross over. Quinn mentions that Simon may be with them. After this comment, Wally looks over at Mr. Martin. He's finally made the decision to go through his door, but he doesn't tell the others. They find out once the lights start flickering throughout the school. Maddie then arrives at Split River High, and the spirits inform her that Wally has crossed over.

Later, Maddie returns home. Shortly after, Sandra arrives with Mr. Anderson. She's finally back from rehab. Maddie chooses this moment to come clean about everything. She tells Sandra about the whole body-swapping ordeal and how she's been in contact with spirits at Split River High.

She also mentions that Simon is missing. Sandra has a hard time believing Maddie at first, even with Mr. Anderson backing her up. It isn’t until Maddie reveals that she knows Sandra was the one who gave her the necklace that Sandra realizes the truth. She knows that there’s no way Maddie could have known that without somehow communicating with Dave.

The episode then cuts to Split River High. Claire, Nicole, and Xavier head to Principal Hartman's office to tell him that they know a way to stop the school from getting demolished. It looks like instead of going to the police with the information they've uncovered, they’ve decided to handle things internally. We're then taken to the hospital, where Nurse Calvert notices that her hidden room has been opened again. Could Alfred have returned?

The seventh episode ultimately wraps up with Maddie's door appearing to her in her room. She walks through it and finds herself in a...forest? That's strange! It'll be interesting to see how the third season comes to a close with the final episode dropping next Wednesday. Don't worry! We'll be back to give a full recap of the eighth episode, so stay tuned to Show Snob.

School Spirits season 3 is available to stream on Paramount+.