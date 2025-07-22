School Spirits season 3 kicks off production, adds three new cast members

Who's ready to return to Split River High, aka the school where the living and the dead collide and the mysteries keep getting deeper? School Spirits season 3 is confirmed and will be headed to Paramount+ sometime in 2026. Now, we've just learned that production is officially underway in Vancouver. This just means we're one step closer to uncovering what happens next after that jaw-dropping season 2 finale.

The official School Spirits Instagram page was the first to announce the start of filming. A short video was shared on the page on July 21, showcasing rapid snapshots of the cast, with bold text appearing in the center that reads, "Season 3 now in production." School Spirits stars Sarah Yarkin and Kristian Ventura, who play Rhonda and Simon in the series, were quick to jump in the comment section. Their reaction to the video only got fans even more excited and eager for what’s coming next.

Yarkin left a comment that reads, "i personally am always wondering why so many of us died here." This was in reference to her character. Ventura shared a gif featuring a skeleton dressed as a postal worker, with bold text that reads, "Save me." Of course, tons of fans immediately start responding to their comments.

L-R: Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter, and Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera in School Spirits season 2 | Paramount+

Fellow School Spirits cast member Spencer MacPherson, who portrays Xavier in the supernatural teen drama, also shared a few photos from one of the table reads for season 3 on his personal Instagram page. In the photos, the cast looks excited to reunite and get things moving on the third season.

But that's not all! While Yarkin, Ventura, and MacPherson will all be reprising their roles in School Spirits season 3, fans can also expect some fresh faces to shake things up. As reported by Deadline, Jennifer Tilley (Chucky), Ari Dalbert (Friendship, Inhumans), and Erika Swayze (Davey & Jonesie's Locker, Workin' Moms) have joined the cast in recurring roles.

Tilley plays a character named Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price, while Dalbert takes on the role of Kyle. On the other hand, Swayze portrays Livia. Unfortunately, no details were given for each character. However, we're looking forward to seeing what these new additions will bring to the story.

Joining Yarkin, Ventura, and MacPherson in the returning cast are Peyton List, Kiara Pichardo, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, Josh Zuckerman, Milo Manheim, Maria Dizzia, Patrick Gilmore, Alex Zahara, Ian Tracey, Jess Gabor, and Zack Calderon. Ci Hang Ma and Miles Elliot, who previously had recurring roles as Quinn and Yuri in season 2, have been promoted to series regulars for the third season.

The second season concluded with Maddie returning in her body and Simon being stuck in Mr. Martin's scar. According to Deadline, Maddie will have to confront the deeper mystery behind Split River High to save Simon in School Spirits season 3. That's what's been revealed so far about the third season's plot.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates on the upcoming School Spirits season 3!

