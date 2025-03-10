Seth Rogen plays stressed film studio head in cameo-heavy Apple TV+ comedy trailer for The Studio

Seth Rogen takes on a very serious and stressed character in new Apple TV+ series The Studio! He's the head of a production company, and that's definitely no easy job to have. It will certainly be interesting to see the actor in this project, and we get a glimpse of him and what it's all about in the new trailer.

The Studio on Apple TV+ trailer

But first, you need the release details so you know exactly when to tune in. The Studio premieres Wednesday, March 26, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After that, one new installment will be released weekly until the finale on May 21. There's a total of 10 episodes of the comedy. Alright, be sure to check out the video below!

As seen in the trailer, Rogen plays Matt Remick who has just been thrust into the responsibility of running Continental Studios. He certainly has his work cut out for him with many hardships and challenges for this exec and his team. There's the fact that interest in movies is declining, "narcissistic artists" to deal with and please, and more, per the synopsis. This is Matt's dream job, but it may "very well destroy him."

The show really takes us into the world of making films and everything that it entails. And it's certainly a lot! From sets and parties, casting decisions and marketing meetings, to movie premieres and award shows. There's so many intricacies at a studio and details that go into bringing a production to life. And it doesn't help when there's internal struggles too. Will Matt and his team be able to overcome them? We'll find out soon! But the pressure is definitely on to deliver.

Episode 4. Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen in "The Studio," premiering March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+.

The series and preview also promise "A-list cameos in every episode." And we definitely get a glimpse of that! Well, first. Let's start with who the main cast is. Joining Rogen, who co-created, wrote, directed, and executive produced the project with Evan Goldberg, there's a very talented cast as well. The Studio stars Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Now for those big stars who will be making appearances? They include Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Dewayne Perkins, Greta Lee, Ice Cube, Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, Severance actor Adam Scott, Rebecca Hall, Steve Buscemi, Martin Scorsese, and Bryan Cranston. These are just the people we've either see in the trailer or first-look images. I'm sure there's some more surprises in store as well!

