The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 release schedule
By Bryce Olin
The Sex Lives of College Girls from Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble is back with a new season on Max in November 2024! We know fans have been waiting a long time for new episodes of the series after The Sex Lives of College Girls season 2 ended way back on Dec. 15, 2022.
It's been a long time since season 2, so it might be good to revisit what happened in the season 2 finale before you dive in and watch the season 3 premiere!
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 release date and time
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 premieres on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 9 p.m. ET on Max.
We know there's a lot of confusion about these release times. A lot of streamers release their shows at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. Even Max does that for some shows, but not The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3. It's basically getting a primetime slot but on a streaming service instead of HBO.
Because The Sex Lives of College Girls is now a Max original series, the third season is only available to stream on Max, not HBO, as well. It's different than some of the other HBO shows, like The Penguin and Dune: Prophecy, which also airs on HBO.
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 episode guide
There are 10 episodes in The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3, just like the first two seasons of the show. Each new episode will be released on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET throughout November, December, and January. For the next 10 weeks, we get a new episode of The Sex Lives of College Girls on Thursday nights.
We shared the release schedule for season 3, along with the episode titles that we know so far:
- "Welcome Back to Essex" (Episode 1): Thursday, Nov. 21
- "Lila by Lila" (Episode 2): Thursday, Nov. 28
- Episode 3: Thursday, Dec. 5
- Episode 4: Thursday, Dec. 12
- Episode 5: Thursday, Dec. 19
- Episode 6: Thursday, Dec. 26
- Episode 7: Thursday, Jan. 2
- Episode 8: Thursday, Jan. 9
- Episode 9: Thursday, Jan. 16
- Episode 10: Thursday, Jan. 23
The Sex Live of College Girls season 3 finale will air on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, assuming there are no interruptions throughout the season.
What to expect in The Sex Live of College Girls season 3
We shared the trailer for The Sex Live of College Girls season 3. We haven't seen the synopsis of the new season yet, but we should learn more about each episode soon!
Here's the logline for season 3, via Max: "Time to step it up for sophomore year."
From the looks of the trailer, it's hard to gauge what the season is going to be about, other than the main themes of friendship, finding yourself, love, etc. At the end of season 2, there was a lot of drama among this friend group that went unresolved. It doesn't appear that any of that is sticking around for season 3, but it's possible that the trailer is leaving out many key plot points.
Well, there's one thing that has to be addressed, too! According to Max, the main cast of season 3 includes Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, along with Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence, and Mia Rodgers.
You'll notice that Reneé Rapp, who starred as Leighton in the first two seasons, will not return as a series regular in season 3. Rapp will appear in a few episodes, but we haven't heard the official word on how many episodes, how the character will exit, or how the creative team worked around such one of the four main characters being less involved than in the past.
So, that's basically where things stand with The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 ahead of the premiere. We'll be covering the new season on Show Snob, so check back for more updates!