Shark Week is back for its 37th year, and you can stream on 2 different platforms

Shark Week 2025 has started, but don’t worry if you missed the first night of programming. The great thing about Discovery’s annual event is that it streams on two different platforms.

You can watch all Shark Week programming from Sunday, July 20 to Saturday, July 26 on Discovery live. Then the episodes will air on discovery+ and HBO Max the following day, so you can catch up on everything that you’ve missed!

37 years of Shark Week

Shark Week 2025 marks 37 years of the most popular Discovery event of the year. It’s once again packed with programming that suits all, whether you want to check out Expedition Unknown adventure with Josh Gates, or if you’re more interested in how to survive a shark attack. Yes, that’s on the programming for the week!

As always, there is a special feature created for the season, and Dancing with Sharks is the one for 2025. It is exactly as it sounds. Tom Bergeron will host the unprecedented underwater dance competition, where expert divers and their shark partners will perform together. Please, do not try any of this at home!

As Dancing with Sharks has already aired, you’ll need to stream it on either HBO Max or discovery+ right now. There are also often some repeats throughout the day during the week of Shark Week, but this isn’t guaranteed.

Josh Gates next to "Largest Tiger Shark in Captivity" sign

Shark Week 2025 schedule

All times are in ET/PT for this, but just keep in mind that the episodes and features will drop usually around 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT the day after on discovery+ and HBO Max at the latest.

Sunday, July 20

8 p.m.: Dancing with Sharks

9 p.m.: Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus

10 p.m.: Great White Assassins

Monday, July 21

8 p.m.: Great White Sex Battle

9 p.m.: Jaws vs Mega Croc

10 p.m.: In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm

Tuesday, July 22

8 p.m.: Great White Northern Invasion

9 p.m.: How to Survive a Shark Attack

10 p.m.: Black Mako of the Abyss

Wednesday, July 23

8 p.m.: Expedition Unknown: Shark Files

9 p.m.: Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark

10 p.m.: Alien Sharks: Death Down Under

Thursday, July 24

8 p.m.: Surviving Jaws

9 p.m.: Caught! Sharks Strike Back

10 p.m.: Frankenshark

Friday, July 25

8 p.m.: Great White Reign of Terror

9 p.m.: Florida’s Death Beach

10 p.m.: Bull Shark Showdown

Saturday, July 26

8 p.m.: Attack of the Devil Shark

9 p.m.: Battle for Shark Mountain

Shark Week 2025 continues until Saturday, July 26 on Discovery. Stream the following day on discovery+ and HBO Max.