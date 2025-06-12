Sherlock & Daughter surprises as an unexpected streaming hit on Max that's worth watching

There are a few Sherlock Holmes adaptations out there, and sometimes, we have to wonder if they're overdone. Well, The CW brought its own in Sherlock & Daughter, and it's become a surprising hit, especially now that it's available on streaming.

Starring David Thewlis and Blu Hunt as Sherlock Homes and his potential daughter, Amelia, the series follows the two in the midst of a kidnapping mystery. At least, they hope that it's kidnapping and not something that turns into a murder mystery. Sherlock isn't too happy about working with Amelia at first, especially when she makes it clear that she has another mystery to solve: the murder of her mother.

Sherlock & Daughter -- “The Challenge” -- Image Number: SAD101a_0270r -- Pictured (L-R): David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes -- Photo: Fionn McCann/Starlings Entertainment -- © 2025 Starlings Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Sherlock & Daughter is a surprising success for The CW and Max

The period crime drama has entered The CW during its new age. The only series left before the Nexstar takeover is All American, with many other shows on the network either joint ventures with other countries or licensed from other locations. Sherlock & Daughter is one of the only U.S.-based ventures for the network.

It’s become the biggest success for the network in the 2024–2025 TV season, both in the linear views and in the digital views. At the same time, it’s become a huge hit for Max, according to Variety, reaching the No. 4 spot in the Top 10 during its first week on the streamer.

This isn’t just a ratings success. The series has become a critical success, proving that a Sherlock Holmes adaptation is worth having as long as it’s well-written, the right actor is cast in the Sherlock role, and there’s enough of a twist to bring something fresh to the story.

Sherlock & Daughter is one of those shows that is sure to score a renewal for The CW, especially considering the growth in the linear ratings since the premiere. It’s rare for more people to tune in week after week, but the ratings grew 20%. With the success on streaming, it’s clear that people want more.

Sherlock & Daughter -- “The Challenge” -- Image Number: SAD101a_2375r -- Pictured (L-R): Blu Hunt as Amelia and Gia Hunter as Clara Anderson -- Photo: Jim Hession/Starlings Entertainment -- © 2025 Starlings Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

What is Sherlock & Daughter about?

The series opens with Amelia, an American teen, heading to London in search of Sherlock Holmes. All she knows is that her mom says he is her father, and that she needs to figure out who killed her dad. She has the murder weapon used, and she’s determined to get answers.

On the journey across the ocean, she meets a First Class teen, who is impressed with her drawing skills, and they strike up a conversation. Of course, being Third Class, Amelia isn’t welcome, but that interaction is going to be the thing that helps in the event of a kidnapping situation. Amelia is astute and smart, and she’s not afraid to ruffle a few feathers. She really does sound a lot like someone who could be Sherlock’s daughter.

Sherlock doesn't think she's his daughter, but time will tell if it could be the case.

Sherlock & Daughter is available to stream in full on Max.