Shogun season 2 writers room update doesn't mean we'll see the new season this year

When news came that FX's historical drama series Shōgun had been renewed not only for a second season, but a third, I think us fans had mixed reactions. And if I'm being honest, I still feel that way. Especially since the first season has already fully adapted James Clavell's book, which the show is based on.

However, the writers and creators of the television series have proven that they were able to bring a wonderful story to life in a captivating way. So perhaps we don't need to be worried about Shōgun season 2. Whether you're excited about the story continuing or not, we now have an update about the next chapter!

In speaking with Deadline, co-creator Justin Marks shared that all the scripts have now been written for Shōgun season 2, including the finale of the upcoming 10-episode season. The writers room is basically wrapped, which means the team is now going to work on getting a production schedule figured out to start filming soon.

Katie Yu/FX

If you're a part of the crowd who's excited to see this world expand and continue, then that's very good news for you! Back in January, Marks had shared an update on when the writers would be done crafting the scripts, and they're pretty on schedule, which is always reassuring.

Even though the scripts have been written, there's no release date of course since there isn't even a filming date set yet. If I had to guess, I think we won't see the new season on FX until at least the start of 2026. Season 1 took cast and crew nine months to film, which is a pretty long time. With the epic-ness and all the action in the historical drama, that's not surprising.

So let's hypothetically say the second season got the cameras rolling in March, then they'd be shooting until around December. Then you have to factor in post-production, and there we are in 2026. It's going to be a long wait, but I'm sure it'll be worth it.

It's difficult to know what the second season is going to be about given there's not much information yet. Though Marks did tell Deadline that he hopes "people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode" of season 2. Ooh! He continued that he's most excited for viewers to see Yoshii Toranaga's journey as well. Well, count me in!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Shōgun season 2 on FX!