Shonda Rhimes' latest show hits Netflix in March 2025 (but it's not Bridgerton)
By Reed Gaudens
Prepare to book your next trip to Shondaland! Next spring, Netflix already has our next binge-watch from Shonda Rhimes on the books, but before you get too excited, it's not the next season of Bridgerton just yet. While we wait for the romantic drama series to return with season 4, the star-studded Rhimes-produced murder mystery The Residence will keep us occupied.
On Dec. 10, Netflix officially revealed that the full eight-episode seasons will make its premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Along with the release date announcement, the streamer unveiled the first photo from the series, which previews Emmy winner Uzo Aduba as Detective Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as FBI Special Agent Edwin Park, who works alongside her.
The Residence was created by Paul William Davies, who worked on Rhimes' political thriller Scandal and created the producer's legal drama For the People. Obviously, everyone loved the TGIT staple Scandal, and For the People was a gone-too-soon fan-favorite, so with Davies leading the charge on the new murder mystery, we're in for a twisty and seriously entertaining treat!
Described as "suspenseful" and "farcical" by its creator, The Residence takes place in the White House as Detective Cupp and Special Agent Park take up post during a State Dinner to keep an eye on the "eclectic" staff. Clearly, something has gone amiss during the State Dinner, leading to a murder in the White House, and the clever detective will find the culprit.
Take a closer look at the full synopsis via Netflix's press release:
"The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion. Uzo Aduba stars as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department. Known for her wry humor, relentless pursuit of truth, and sharp eye for human behavior, Cupp is the most sought-after detective in the world—and an avid birder to boot. Joining her is Randall Park as Special Agent Edwin Park of the FBI, who is tasked with partnering with Cupp during a high-stakes State Dinner. While Park harbors skepticism about Cupp’s unconventional methods, their dynamic promises to be as intriguing as the mystery they seek to unravel."
Uzo Aduba leads The Residence cast
In addition to Uzo Aduba and Randall Park as the detective and FBI agent on the case, the series boasts an incredibly large cast full of familiar faces. As Cupp and Park continue their investigation through all eight of the first season's one-hour episodes, they will encounter many politicians, staffers, Senators, family members, and others who are in and out of the White House.
Some of the stars featured in the supporting cast include Breaking Bad favorite Giancarlo Esposito, If Loving You Is Wrong star Edwina Findley, This Is Us standout Susan Kelechi Watson, Party Down star Ken Marino (who's definitely made you laugh in multiple shows), and so many more. Seriously, the producers have put together an embarrassment of riches of a cast!
If you're wondering who plays the president in the United States, Veep fans will recognize Paul Fitzgerald (he made it to the White House!) as President Perry Morgan, while NCIS: Los Angeles star Barrett Foa plays Elliot Morgan, the First Gentlemen. My Name Is Earl alum Jason Lee adds to the president's family as his brother Tripp Morgan. Anyone else loving this administration?
Check out some of the show's cast members and their character names:
- Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp
- Randall Park as Edwin Park
- Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter
- Edwina Findley as Sheila Cannon
- Molly Griggs as Lilly Schumacher
- Jason Lee as Tripp Morgan
- Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger
- Al Mitchell as Rollie Bridgewater
- Dan Perrault as Colin Trask
- Bronson Pinchot as Didier Gotthard
- Julieth Restrepo as Elysie Chayle
- Mel Rodriguez as Bruce Geller
- Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney
- Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes
- Mary Wiseman as Marvella
There are plenty more characters and mysteries yet to discover when The Residence makes its premiere on Netflix on Thursday, March 20. Set your reminders now for the whodunnit series everyone will be obsessed with and talking about nonstop in the new year!