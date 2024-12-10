5 best romance shows from 2024 that made us swoon
One of the best things about fictional tales is the fact that we can swoon over the couples. Shipping can be a full-time job when you're super invested! There's just something about love stories that make us feel all warm inside, and helps us connect to a series. There's some really good series' that came this year that gave us all that. Here's 5 best romance shows from 2024 that made us swoon!
One Day on Netflix
If slow burns are your thing, then you'll definitely like One Day on Netflix. It was great to see them being friends first and nourishing that, before becoming a couple. Dexter and Emma are also great at encouraging each other's interests and endeavors, the definition of a healthy relationship. Fate has heartbreaking plans for them, but they still love each other through it all. If you've seen the movie, I think you'll like the show more, honestly. You really can't go wrong with One Day, it'll give you all the feels.
Maxton Hall - The World Between Us on Prime Video
Maxton Hall - The World Between Us on Prime Video is a German series and became the best performing international title for the streamer when it was released in May 2024! The show is certainly dramatic, but the two main characters - Ruby and James - have such great onscreen chemistry and it's a love story at the center of it all as well. It's a modern Cinderella-esque sort of tale with the two coming from two different social classes, and having to navigate some challenging times. Though when they got together, it was absolutely electric. Maxton Hall season 2 is done filming and we're now waiting for an official release date. We cannot wait!
Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix
I mean, do we really need to explain ourselves with this one? Bridgerton as a series overall is probably now one of the best known romance shows out there. And season 3 on Netflix definitely delivered in that department. I'll be honest, some of the storytelling choices and the pacing didn't work for me as sometimes it felt like the show wasn't focused on Penelope and Colin's love story as much as it should have. But, that doesn't mean the two as a couple didn't make us swoon. Yes, they had to contend with the Lady Whistledown secret. But what I liked about their story is that Colin didn't feel enough if Penelope didn't need him to save her. Usually, it's portrayed that women have this fear but the show flipped it around which I think is powerful. And Penelope had her own insecurities, but they manage to work through them all together. Bridgerton season 4 is in the works.
My Lady Jane on Prime Video
Oh, My Lady Jane. Truly one of the best shows to come out of 2024. And unfortunately and tragically, Prime Video cancelled the series after only one season. This really is a shame because it's so good, fresh, and exciting. And most of all, Jane and Guildford's love story is so sweet and definitely gave us all the feels. You can't go wrong with the enemies to lovers trope, and it's done so well here. The couple is ready to sacrifice and save each other, and the relationship develops really well in just the few episodes it has. Since the cancellation news in August 2024, fans have rallied to try and get Prime Video to bring the series back, and we definitely agree. Cancelling it was a huge mistake!
Outlander season 7 on Starz
When you think of some of the best couples to ever grace television, Jamie and Claire are definitely on the top of that list. As they should be! There is no other couple that's quite as devoted to each other as this one. Honestly, our standards of romance are way too high thanks to them. Even though they have so many challenges and heartbreak that surrounds them, through it all they know they'll always have each other. What I like about Outlander and the way this love story is crafted is the fact that it's never a question of will they, won't they like so many other romances onscreen. They've been through too much together to ever be separated like that. Now outside forces and physically separated on the other hand is what they do have to deal with. But they always come back together and those sweet reunions always make our hearts melt. And in season 7, there's been no shortage of that.