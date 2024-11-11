5 shows to need to watch if you love The Boys
The Boys is one of the best shows on Prime Video right now. The problem is there are four seasons that are eight episodes long, and that’s it. You’ll get through that fast!
You can watch Gen V, the spin-off of the series. Again, there’s one season of that right now. It doesn’t take long to work through it. So, you need to find more shows that are like The Boys to watch.
This is a series that is more than just superheroes and vigilantes going up against each other. There are elements that touch on real-world politics, a discussion about relationships, and a touch on grief and loss throughout the series. There isn’t quite something that will check every single box at the same time, but there are some great shows out there that work for many.
Supernatural
I have to start with another series that comes from The Boys creator. In fact, there are a lot of Supernatural actors that show up in The Boys, because these teams work together so well. Yes, you need to watch Supernatural.
This series brings us a lot about the side of “good” not always being the right side. Let’s just look at how God is viewed. In Supernatural, he’s not necessarily the guy you want to support, just like Homelander isn’t necessarily the guy you want to see in power because of who he really is. There are moments where people on different sides switch over in the fight, and you can never presume that the lead characters are going to survive.
On top of that, there are 15 seasons to work through, and this was a network show. Even in the writer’s strike of 2008/2009, there were 16 episodes to the season. So, you’ve got plenty to watch.
Supernatural is available to stream on Netflix.
Peacemaker
There are some great superhero shows out there. Peacemaker is one of the best DC shows, and it’s perfect for The Boys fans. It brings the same mixture of drama, humor, and character growth. You never really know how to trust, and there are some downright awful characters, and yet you can’t stop watching.
There’s also some amazing character growth that goes on, especially for our lead. Remember that Peacemaker was a villain—he was in Arkham Asylum and became a member of the Suicide Squad. Now we get to see life after all that as he tries to change his life for the better.
Peacemaker only has one season right now. It’s not going to take long to get through, but you’ll feel like this could work in the world of The Boys—and yes, Peacemaker would join The Boys.
Peacemaker is available to stream on Max.
The Umbrella Academy
Do you like the humor as well as the drama and the violence? Well The Umbrella Academy brought that, and it’s one that you’ll want to pop on your list to watch. This series is also based on graphic novels like The Boys.
The show follows seven siblings who have abilities. Well, six of them do. Back in 1989, they were born to women who weren’t pregnant at the start of the day! Sir Reginald Hargreeves collected the seven of them and formed The Umbrella Academy, where he encourage the kids to harness their abilities and save the world.
Over the course of four seasons, we watch as they stop apocalypse after apocalypse. Sometimes they go back in time, and sometimes they experience decades on their own, dealing with the loneliness and questions about what to do next.
The Umbrella Academy is available to stream on Netflix.
Titans
Sometimes, we like our superheroes darker. We want to see what they would really be like if they lived in this world, and that’s what The Boys offers. Titans also offers this, but in a slightly different way. Not every superhero wants their powers, and they’re not always willing to save the world. Some of them are just vigilantes, with no actual powers but money available to help.
Dick Grayson comes across Rachel Roth, a young girl who has suddenly developed powers. They soon find themselves stuck in the middle of a conspiracy to bring Hell to Earth, and they need to work with a woman from another planet with no memory of who she is to prevent it.
There are four seasons to this series, so you’ll have a bit to get through. All four seasons are on Max.
Powerless
How about some humor to finish it off? One thing that The Boys does well is bring us humor mixed in with the drama and horror. Well, Powerless is a great series, set in the world of Batman but not quite with Batman. You see, we spend time in a Wayne family building, but it’s run by Bruce Wayne’s cousin, played by the brilliant Alan Tudyk.
Vanessa Hudgens plays Emily Locke, a woman who lands her dream job as the director of research and development at Wayne Security. It means she comes across some of the lesser known superheroes, and she gets to experience how their egos can get in the way.
Sadly, there was only one season of this fun comedy series. It’s well worth the watch, though.
You can only watch Powerless via Amazon Video, iTunes, Vudu, and other places you’d get your digital content.