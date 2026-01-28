Shrinking season 3 episode 1 recap: Jimmy helps Paul and Alice make big decisions

This post contains spoilers from Shrinking season 3 episode 1 from this point forward.

Shrinking season 3 has finally premiered on Apple TV, and the overarching theme of moving forward is already apparent in the first episode. Following the second season's emotional ending on Thanksgiving, season 3 begins a new chapter for the most dysfunctional found family on television. In the first scene Paul struggles with increased Parkinson's symptoms at home and at work. When he visits his specialist, he meets a new friend named Gerry (Michael J. Fox), who he can relate to.

After his doctor's appointment, Paul talks honestly with Jimmy about how hard the end of his life will be, but he has a renewed zest for living to the fullest. He asks Jimmy to keep him in check, to keep him from sinking. Jimmy's more than willing to pay him back, though he's not thrilled about joining him on a race track. Meanwhile, Gaby teases Derrick about screaming in his sleep, Liz and Derek instigate Racist Pam, Brian and Charlie build their baby's crib, and Sean's on strong terms with his dad.

But the biggest possibility for change hits Jimmy all at once when Alice informs him that the Wesleyan soccer coach will be attending her next game to scout her for the university's team. She's thrilled at the prospect of playing soccer in college in Connecticut while Jimmy feigns his excitement. He later talks to Louis about how he still manages to get knocked down by life when everyone around him seems to be so full of joy. He also pushes Louis to finally restart his life.

Alice struggles with deciding to attend Wesleyan

Jimmy resigns himself to push past his desire to keep Alice at home and help her follow her dreams to attend Wesleyan. He and Liz gas her up to settle her nerves before she drives off to her game. Sean reveals to Paul that Dr. Sykes broke up with him, and Paul helps Sean realize that Paul wants more from life. Paul pushes him to pursue something called "the field."

Gaby struggles with treating patients with low-stakes problems when she became a therapist to help people with real issues. When Liz presents her designs to Brian for the baby's nursery, she waits until Gaby arrives to get her opinion. Liz isn't particularly concerned with Brian or Charlie's thoughts. During their chat, Derek leaves to take a phone, and Liz worries that he's cheating.

The whole gang attends Alice's soccer game, and when she gets nervous during a pivotal moment, Jimmy initiates the slightly embarrassing hype-up method that's now become endearing to Alice. She scores a goal, which impresses the Wesleyan coach. On the way out, Brian speaks to Paul and Julie about his power of attorney, and Jimmy blurts out that they should just get married.

Even though Julie's on board with getting married, Paul's frustrated that Jimmy just proposed to his girlfriend for him. Derek admits to Liz that he's been sneaking phone calls with their son Matthew, who got fired again and has moved back into their house. Matthew was scared to break the news to Liz, but she scoops him up in a hug as annoyed as she might be with him.

When Paul tells Jimmy and Gaby that he and Julie plan to get married at City Hall, but Gaby demands a change of plans to throw them a wedding. Neither Paul nor Julie want to go along with Gaby's plan, but she guilts them into agreeing. During Alice's interview with the Wesleyan coach, she panics and turns her down when she realizes how much she will miss her dad and found family.

Paul and Julie get married, but he has a new side effect

Liz makes Brian realize that he and Charlie should set boundaries with Ava, the birth mother, and it's not just because Ava didn't love Liz's design choices. They speak with Stuart about their options, and later decide that they would feel most comfortable without Ava involved in the baby's life. While helping Paul shop for his wedding outfit, he reveals he doesn't want to get married again.

Sean confronts Alice about turning down Wesleyan, and Gaby and Liz confront Paul about getting overwhelmed about the wedding and trying to shut it down. Alice attempts to lie to Jimmy about getting turned down, but Sean calls her out. They have an honest conversation about Alice not being ready to leave home, and Sean pushes them to be even more honest. Alice agrees to go to Wesleyan.

Brian and Charlie meet with Ava to break the news, but when she cries about being grateful to be a small part of their lives, they chicken out. Liz makes Brian feel better about walking back his decision. At the last minute, Paul and Julie decide to go through with the wedding. Meg attends without her husband, and there seem to be sparks between her and Jimmy.

Alice sweet talks her way into getting back into the Wesleyan coach's good graces and uses the "dead mom" card to seal the deal. As officiant, Jimmy delivers a speech that even Paul can't avoid being affected by. After the wedding, Paul speaks to Gerry inside, but when Julie doesn't see him, Paul unfortunately realizes that he's having hallucinations, another side effect of Parkinson's.

