Silo renewed for two more seasons with ending in sight
Loyal fans of a show deserve to see it go out on its own terms. Silo fans are getting just that.
Apple TV+ has renewed the series not for one more season but for two. Variety reports that the fourth season will be the last, but this is actually good news for the fans. It means the series has time to plan its ending, concluding in a way that it wants rather than having an abrupt cancellation or having to pivot partway through a season that’s currently in production.
Silo will complete Hugh Howey’s trilogy of books
The four seasons of Silo will tell the full story that is within Hugh Howey’s trilogy of books. Of course, this will lead to some questions for fans as to how the second book will be adapted. The prequel follows a different set of characters for the majority of it. It brings twists and turns as we learn more about the Silo program and how it’s all controlled.
The second book is important in the grand scheme of things. We need to understand more about the program to continue Juliette’s story in the third book.
On top of that, there’s Solo’s story after Silo 17. We’re only getting bits and pieces of it right now, so it would be relatively easy enough to throw that in through flashbacks, but that takes up a lot of the third book.
Rebecca Ferguson, who is an EP on the series and plays Juliette, shared:
I have always felt passionately about telling the entire story contained within Hugh Howey’s books, so I couldn’t be happier that audiences around the world have enthusiastically embraced the show...I cannot wait to dive into these final two thought-provoking seasons that will beautifully conclude this dystopian tale.”
Silo gets to end on its own terms
The best thing about the renewal is that it will end on its own terms. The second season is covering the second half of the book. It’s likely that the second and third books will be combined to bring us the story in the final two seasons of the series. This makes the most sense to avoid having a season that seems disconnected to the rest of the show we’ve come to know and love—TV does not work the same as books!
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said:
“As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series — which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels. We can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”
There is no confirmation about when the third and fourth seasons will premiere. Silo season 2 is set to conclude on Friday, Jan. 17. With the renewal now, work can start on it soon, which could mean a 2026 premiere date for season 3. We could then see the series conclude in 2027.
Silo currently airs Fridays on Apple TV+.