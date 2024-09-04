Silo season 2 premiere date and everything we know so far
There is absolutely no doubt that we’ve been ready for Silo season 2 ever since the end of the first season. The good news is there isn’t much longer left to wait.
Silo was a great hit for Apple TV+. It started off in a silo where there were questions about the toxicity of the Earth outside. The wife of the sheriff is sure that the world is clean again, and so she requests to go outside, knowing that it means she won’t be able to get back in.
Then her husband follows, leading to the promotion of a new sheriff, Juliette. It turns out that Juliette is just as inquisitive as some of the others. She wants to get to the bottom of the conspiracy that is happening, especially when it includes the murder of the mayor and the murder of Juliette’s deputy. What is going on?
Silo season 2 premiere date
Apple TV+ has set the premiere for Silo season 2 as Friday, Nov. 15. Episodes will be released weekly, with one episode per week from the start. Apple TV+ doesn’t opt for the hybrid model.
There are 10 episodes in total for the season. The season 2 finale date is set for Friday, Jan. 17.
Silo season 2 cast
Rebecca Ferguson is back as Juliette. The last we saw of Juliette, she walked out of the silo and was forced to “clean.” Only, she chose not to clean. She realized that things were off with the visors, and she was able to get to the tree that everyone else died at.
As she went over the hill, Tim Robbins’ Bernard panicked and rushed to a secret room in the silo. He pulled out his Silo 18 key, making it clear that there are more silos out there. Juliette is likely on her way to one of them, but will they let her in?
Common’s Robert Sims noticed that Bernard was too panicky about Juliette getting over the hill. He’s sure to work out that there is something Bernard knows about the outside that nobody else does, but what does this mean for Bernard?
We’re also expecting to see the following return in Silo season 2:
Harriet Walter as Martha Walker
Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle
Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy
Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings
We will also see Steve Zahn join the cast. He’ll play Solo, which will mean a lot to those who have read Hugh Howey’s books.
What’s the plot of Silo season 2?
There aren’t many details of the plot, but we can look at the books to get some information. Most of Wool from Juliette stepping outside of the silo is set in Silo 17 with Juliette and Solo. We will get a lot of that story in the second season.
However, we will also get some time spent in Silo 18. It looks like we’ll end up getting some of the second and third books as well as the rest of the first one in the second season. It’s the best way to keep the entire cast involved.
We already know that the first episode will be Juliette focused, likely as she gets to Silo 17 and figure things out so that she can survive for a little longer before finding her way back to her friends. The second episode will then head back to Silo 18, where we’ll see the aftermath of Juliette not cleaning and also not dying. What does this mean for everyone else in there? Will there be a riot?
Apple TV+ is still to reveal the trailer for Silo season 2. As soon as that is out, we’ll be sure to share. This is one season to look forward to!