Silo season 2, episode 2 preview: Unrest grows in Silo 18
Now that Juliette is outside of the silo, the people inside want to know what’s going on. It means unrest is growing in Silo season 2, episode 2.
The premiere episode did not disappoint. It was mostly just Juliette on her own, and Rebecca Ferguson did an outstanding job. We got to see a little of what the world outside is like, and we had a chance to see the world of another, identical silo.
It’s clear that one rebellion has happened. We also got a brief look at Solo, who will become an important character. However, don’t expect to learn anything about him in the new episode. When we got ready for Silo season 2, we were warned that the second episode would take place in Silo 18.
Unrest is growing in Silo 18 in Silo season 2, episode 2
Apple TV+ doesn’t release promos for the individual episodes. It’s a shame, because it would be great to see what to expect. However, there is a synopsis, and it tells us enough to get excited for the next hour of programming.
"In Silo 18, discomfort takes place when Juliette does something that nobody has ever done before."
Unrest is growing. The people of Silo 18 have seen Juliette do something that nobody has done before. She made it to the tree and she made it to the other side of the hill. They have no idea what is on the other side of the hill, but they know that there’s a chance Juliette has survived. That gives the people inside the silo some hope.
It also means that there will be some unrest. These people are seeing that they’ve potentially been lied to their whole lives. There’s a great featurette about rebellions for Silo season 2, and we do have some clips in there from the second episode.
We see Knox jumping up on one of the tables in the viewing room to point out that Juliette has done something nobody has done before. We get clips of Bernard in a bit of a panic. This changes everything for him, and it threatens the peace of his silo. If you’ve read Hugh Howley’s books, you know that Bernard’s fears aren’t just about his own power. They’re about what happens when there is a rebellion and the whole silo system. There is world out there that nobody knows about, but that world doesn’t want anyone to find out.
Bernard needs to find a way to keep control, but that’s not going to be easy. Knox and his follows are ready for a war, and we’ll see the start of that building in the second episode.
Silo airs Fridays on Apple TV+.