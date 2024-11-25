Silo season 2 episode 2 recap: Order
The Silo season 2 premiere revealed that Juliette not only survived outside the silo but uncovered another silo, where a majority of the population unfortunately died. We learn in a flashback that the silo rebelled against IT, believing the outside world to be safe.
But while Juliette is exploring the other silo, coming across at least one lone survivor, what is happening back at her silo? Let's find out what exactly happened in Silo season 2 episode 2, "Order" on Apple TV+.
Damage control
As expected, Juliette's silo is chaotic. The video from her helmet, which not only shows us what Juliette sees but the silo itself, was still recording as she came across the sea of dead bodies and the new silo. We do not know at what point the video cut out. Due to this, Bernard from IT and the true mastermind of the silo itself frantically searches the guidebook for the protocol for a situation such as this.
In the meantime, Sims has pulled an alarm, which adds to the already growing chaos. In order to quell the masses, Bernard orders that anyone connected to Juliette should be watched and suggests a mandatory curfew.
Trouble is the people, mostly those who worked with Juliette in the lower levels, are ready for a full-scale rebellion. They saw Juliette walk over the hill, they know it was possible to survive, and now they want the truth.
Walker is able to calm the growing mob, but the notion of an uprising is already brewing. This is the last thing Bernard wants to happen, so he seeks an audience with Mary Meadows, the head of Judicial.
Mary on the other hand is at odds with Bernard as we learn that she used to be his shadow. Sims now deserves such a role but Bernard refuses to grant it to him as he's far too useful in his current role. This is true but not the answer Sims was looking for. Bernard's intentions are there as we find that Meadows has developed a bit of an alcohol problem ever since she became Bernard's shadow.
Is he trying to prevent the same fate for Sims?
What now?
A decision is made that Bernard will make a speech before the silo that for the first time, they decided to use different tape for the suits. Due to this Juliette survived.
The lie does its job but it's only temporary, buying Bernard a few days. But even he knows people will begin to get curious about the outside world and where Juliette went, that they too will ask to go outside.
Due to this lie, Walker and the woman who provided her with the tape, which saved Juliette from death, are freed from jail. But how long will it be before the people rebel?
Silo season 2 episode 2 review: Suspense, politics, and the cusp of a rebellion
While I am curious as to the identity of the man at the other silo, I am happy Silo season 2 episode 2 decided to return to Juliette's silo. Episode 2 delivered on the repercussions of her actions.
The result not only has Bernard dealing with the fallout but perhaps the beginnings of a Sims character arc. I want to quickly add that I feel that the performances from the cast are not appreciated enough, including Common's Sims.
Will we eventually see Sims betraying Bernard? It's quite obvious he isn't thrilled about being in the dark about a majority of secrets Bernard withholds, nor is he pleased with being denied the one role he desired from the beginning.
Although it may seem obvious that an uprising is going to eventually happen, its thrilling to watch Bernard's control unravel all thanks to one woman. She has unknowingly changed everything for the silo and the survivors. My only fear is that a similar fate will befall on her silo as the one she is currently exploring.
Stream Silo season 2 episode 3 Friday, Nov. 29 on AppleTV+.