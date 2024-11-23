Silo season 2, episode 2 review: In case of a failed cleaning, prepare for war
After spending an hour with Juliette in Silo 17, we head back to Silo 18 in Silo season 2, episode 2. We spend an hour seeing what Juliette’s failed cleaning has done.
Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Silo season 2, episode 2.
The episode opens well with Bernard opening The Order to show us the page of what happens if there is a failed cleaning. Bernard needs to prepare for war, and we get a sense of that brewing throughout the episode.
At the same time, we get an episode of Bernard just trying to hold onto a sense of control. He’s trying to figure out how to use Juliette’s actions in a positive way to prevent war from brewing. He knows that it’s a losing battle, though. I did wonder throughout this episode if Bernard knows what happened at Silo 17 and if he knows what happened there. However, we’re picking up straight off the back of Juliette walking over that hill, so that isn’t a main priority right now.
War is brewing in Silo season 2, episode 2
The episode does a great job of setting up war. I know that some people will think that this was a slow episode. There’s not much in the way of action during this episode, but it’s important to have episodes like this in the earlier parts of the season. We need to see the tensions brewing otherwise the actual rebellion wouldn’t make any sense.
Having Knox and Shirley on opposite sides of a rebellion is perfect. Knox is a complicated man, but ultimately, he was the one who turned Juliette in. He was the one that led to all of this, so those who were loyal to Juliette are naturally going to be against him. That includes Shirley. She was Juliette’s best friend down there—as close as Juliette would let to anyone being her best friend, that is.
We see it all the time in shows like this. And we see it in life. Those who are at the bottom are often overlooked and overworked. This leads to them wanting to rise up. Shirley is leading that rebellion, and Knox is trying to get everyone to think with a clearer head.
Then we have Walker, who is arrested for her part in Juliette getting over that hill. It’s clear that Bernard wants to make an example out of someone. The problem is doing this is playing into the rebellion’s hands. I think he sees that and that’s why he lets Walker go in the end, but Walker knows that that tape from Mechanical is what saved Juliette. What will she do with that information?
What I love about this episode is that we don’t know which side everyone is choosing, and that’s realistic. We’re just within the first few hours of Juliette walking over that hill. This was something none of them expected to see happen, and now they’re wondering what’s outside. Those who believe some of what they’re told are questioning whether it was the tape or whether it is the fact that the outside world is safe again. They don’t know which side to be on in this brewing rebellion just yet, and that’s okay! Shirley and Knox don’t think so, but it is okay to wonder at this point in the game.
Sims and Billings start to question things
We also see those who have blindly followed Bernard questioning things. Sims, especially, has just done as he’s been told. He’s believed that Bernard is doing what is best for the people. Yet, at the end of Silo season 1, he had a questioning look on his face.
While he continues to do the Silo’s dirty work, Sims is starting to see through things. He is playing it safe, though. Sims is a smart man, and he’s not just going to outright question things to people he can’t really trust. He’s also not going to tell Bernard that he’s having doubts. I think this show is sowing the seeds of Sims secretly turning to the side of the rebellion, but not just yet. He is trying to work things out for himself.
And so is Billings. He wants to get Sims’s report about Juliette saying that she wanted to go out to clean. Billings is starting to question everything. That’s not too surprising considering he has a condition that should be a death sentence for him. He knows that if the wrong people find out then he is a dead man, and he’s likely always questioned whether he really wants to live in that sort of state. He’s had no choice, though, until potentially now.
Billings spent enough time with Juliette to get to know her character. He also knows The Order. He’s a smart man, and he can surely figure out that Juliette defied expectations and this is dangerous for the rest of the silo.
A small change to the books in Silo season 2, episode 2
Those who have read the books will know that Bernard didn’t have a shadow at first. He actually chooses someone who isn’t in Silo season 2 yet. We’ve met the guy, but he’s currently in some trouble. Instead, in this world, Bernard had a shadow in the past. He goes to see Mary, who we've met as Judge Meadows, needing her help with the situation.
Mary didn’t want to be Bernard’s shadow, but she knows about that secret room. She also knows The Order. She knows that a failed cleaning means war, and it’s clear that she’s not all that against the idea of it. Maybe it could be a good thing.
I think it’s interesting that Mary has spent so much of her life as a recluse because she doesn’t want this anymore. She wants what Juliette has gained. She wants to be able to go outside, and Juliette has shown that it’s possible. What if there’s a chance that she can get over that hill? This is what Juliette has shown to people. There’s a possibility of living outside. Bernard and Mary have no idea where Juliette is right now, but they know that this isn’t good.
Mary isn’t on Bernard’s side. She’s willing to play the game for her own gain, but she doesn’t want the life of the silo for the people. She also doesn’t want a rebellion to happen. We get this chance to see how she is also helping to sow seeds of doubt with Billings, and there’s sure to be more of that to come.
Silo season 2, episode 2 is on the slower side in terms of action, but it’s an interesting one for sowing the seeds of the rebellion. There is no way that anyone could mount a full rebellion in just this episode alone. That’s sure to take until at least episode 4. We need to see how people start to doubt and form alliances, and we need to see how both people in Mechanical and those at the top realize that Bernard and those at the head of the silo have always lied to them.
