Silo season 2 episode 3 recap: Solo
The survival of Juliette's silo hangs in the balance, as tensions run high. Bernard needs to make some tough decisions that could determine the fate of everyone in the silo.
But perhaps no one is as worried as Juliette, who is still stuck at the other silo where she makes a horrible discovery. In this episode of Silo, Juliette finally meets the mysterious man, meanwhile, the Lower Levels of her silo are getting restless which leads to a tragedy and more damage control.
The beginning of a collapse?
A young man named Teddy is blamed and arrested for writing "Juliette Lives". His mother is proud of his actions and the Lower Levels wish for his freedom. However, this is where Bernard and Meadows disagree. Bernard wants to stay faithful to The Order handbook whereas Meadows believes new actions must be taken.
She asks that Teddy be freed and someone from the Upper Levels be accused to prevent a rebellion. She also doesn't believe Bernard when he claims Juliette asked to go outside.
As this is going on, Meadows decides to visit the new Sherrif Paul Billings about his report. Billings confides in Meadows about his condition, but surprise, surprise, Meadows already knew and still allowed him to take the position. This reassures Billings that he can trust her and reveals the belief that Juliette never asked to go outside. This truth only adds to the growing rift between Meadows and Bernard.
As the two discuss this in private, Meadows gets measured for a suit. And although she had hoped Bernard would have listened to her about freeing Teddy, he refused to, or at least, that is what we are led to believe.
Because as luck would have it, the growing crowds get rowdy over Teddy's release, shots are fired and kill two from the Lower Levels. This tragedy already has Shirley and Knox from Mechanical meeting in private agreeing that they want the truth, including the reason for a list of names they found as kids.
Meanwhile, the episode spends some time with Juliette's father, Dr. Nichols, who finally begins to repair his relationship with his daughter just before she's sent outside to clean. Even though he believes Juliette to be dead, he continues his work which includes the task of removing the birth control implant from a young woman, Phoebe, who won the lottery. Quick refresh: the lottery is done for all couples who wish to have children.
After someone in the silo dies, the lottery begins, and the winning couple gets the birth control implant removed so that they may get pregnant. Phoebe may have been nervous at first about the prospects, given the current situation, but Dr. Nichols assures her it's worth it and removes the implant.
Juliette and Solo
Juliette may have made a new friend in Solo, the mysterious man who refuses to leave. They continue their conversations with a locked door between them, where Juliette learns several new pieces of information. There are 50 silos in existence and the downfall of this current silo, number 17, was because of Ron Tucker. He too left the silo, writing "Lies" instead of cleaning, and thus inspired the uprising that led to everyone's tragic death.
Juliette realizes that the same fate could befall on her own silo and so she must return as soon as possible. The problem is she needs a new suit and Solo's help.
He still refuses to leave, even though he had left her food when she left previously to explore the silo. But to her surprise, as she attempts to leave and find a new solution, Solo finally emerges, scruffy, and long-haired. He's kind enough but terrified of the empty silo, relieved to know that Juliette was real and not imaginary.
Silo season 2 episode 3 review: Will Juliette's efforts pay off?
Unfortunately for both Bernard and Juliette, time is running out. For Bernard, the last thing he wants is for the silo to collapse but he must obey The Order.
His disagreements with Meadows tell us that Bernard is dedicated to the silo, even if it means its destruction, whereas Meadows is attempting to move towards an existence that is not bound by laws and instructions.
For Juliette she's literally trapped in Silo 17, and cannot leave without a suit, all the while knowing that her own silo could suffer the same unfortunate fate. Now that Solo, has agreed to help her, she may finally get out but will it be too late?
Things are progressing much faster in her silo, especially now after the death of two people. The only way to perhaps salvage this is by having someone go outside to clean and die, while in the suit, to prove to everyone watching that Juliette probably died over the hill.
Will Meadows be the martyr and thus keep the silo running, even though Bernard refuses to do anything that goes against The Order? How will he feel about her going behind his back permitting Billings to become the new Sherrif even after knowing about the Syndrome?
Bernard may have a tough time finding another likeminded person he can rely on as change seems to be coming. Perhaps change is what the silo needs so that people can truly live instead of simply survive.
Stream Silo season 2 episode 4 Friday, December 6 on AppleTV+.