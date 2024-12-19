Billings has to make a choice in Silo season 2, episode 6 (Preview)

Since Silo season 2 began, we’ve seen Billings realize that something isn’t right about the way his home is run. Will he stand with the “rebels” in Silo season 2, episode 6?

We continue our storyline in two different silos in the new episode. Juliette continues to find a way to get back home, while Silo 18 continues to fracture and threaten its end in the way Silo 17 ended. Bernard is trying everything to keep things together, but more and more people are questioning everything they have been told.

Billings takes a stand in Silo season 2, episode 6

The synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 6 tells us that Billings takes a stand. This suggests that he will side with Knox and Shirley, who are now back in Mechanical after taking that leap of faith and having people at the bottom ready to help them back over the ledge.

Walker has made it back to Mechanical as well. The benefit of her remaining in her hole for so long is that nobody knows what she looks like, so she was able to get past the barrier as it fell. With the three of them in Mechanical, it should mean a bit of protection.

The problem is Billings. He is down there and ready to capture the “criminals.” That is if he decides to believe Bernard. He’s starting to question everything about the way of life in the silo, though. He knows that The Pact wasn’t followed when Juliette said she didn’t say she wanted to go outside. Hank knows that Knox and Shirley wouldn’t kill Judge Meadows. Which side will Billings choose?

There is a sneak peek that sees him with Knox and Shirley trying to find out the truth. Where will he say that the fugitives are held?

Juliette’s life is on the line in Silo

Meanwhile, Juliette will continue trying to put everything together so that she can get back home. She now realizes what leaving the silo has potentially done, and she needs to get back to prevent Silo 18 turning into Silo 17.

However, something is going to happen to put her life on the line. It doesn’t sound like it’s Solo, though. After all, he’s the one who will save Juliette. Of course, he could have set up the situation so that he could hold something over Juliette to demand a favor. We know that he’s hiding something about his past.

Check out the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 6:

"Bernard enacts a plan to root out Knox, Shirley, and Walker. Billings takes a stand. Solo saves Juliette's life and wants something in return."

Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.