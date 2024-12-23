Silo season 2 episode 6 recap: Barricades

In the latest episode of Silo season 2, things are only getting worse for Juliette's silo as more people slowly betray Bernard. Meanwhile, he tries to punish Mechanical by either poisoning or withholding food deliveries to the lower levels.

Don't worry; Mechanical and the lower levels won't be going down without a fight. Will IT be seeing the fight coming? But what about Juliette? Is she going to survive her infection? Let's dive into Silo season 2 episode 6 and find out!

Is anyone on Bernard's side?

The current state of Bernard's control over the silo seems to be slipping from his fingers. While he does have Lukas continuing his work deciphering the artifact and letters left behind by Salvador Quinn, which included a code within a code, Sims and his wife Camille seem to be turning on him at a record speed.

Firstly, thanks to Lukas' work and probably out of panic, Bernard decides to choose Lukas as his shadow. It happens so quickly Lukas cannot help but accept.

Although he had been doing well with the deciphering, it's obvious he needs more information, information only Bernard's shadow can access. What mind-shattering information will Lukas learn?

Bernard isn't shy about addressing Camille's involvement in retrieving Shirely and Knox last episode. Camille, ever the calm and calculated provides a legitimate answer, however, Bernard manages to come out on top when he pieces together that her husband was unaware of what she did.

Speaking of her husband Sims, he finds himself in a very interesting position when Mechanical decides to resolve an issue themselves. Currently all of Mechanical, for fear of starvation, wants to deliver Shirely and Knox to Bernard for their murder of Meadows.

Lately, food has either stopped being delivered to the lower levels or has been poisoned. While this is exactly what Bernard wants, for Mechanical to turn on their own, as spoken beautifully by Walker, they are still unconvinced until fresh food is smuggled in through the trash chute from another floor.

The lower levels have fresh food but how long will this last? As expected Bernard learns of this and wastes no time in addressing it, but there is a bigger issue he doesn't become aware of.

One of the men working in IT, tasked with checking all the cameras and information running throughout the silo has key information that he decides to provide to Sims out of desperation. As the barricade remains, Mechanical decides to meet the guards with weapons they made themselves.

As the guards scramble to obtain weapons, people from Mechanical begin to cut into the concrete but it's not clear what exactly they are doing. So, when the man from IT shares this information with Sims, he immediately goes to Bernard's office but finds Lukas there instead.

Camille manages to speak to Sims in private, insinuating that Bernard shouldn't be made aware, making him look bad with the prospects of Sims taking his position. Sims seems to agree with his wife, who is becoming a mastermind at this point.

But what everyone confuses for Mechanical creating a new way to get food to the lower levels is actually their ability to claim more floors. The barricade is destroyed before the guards can obtain weapons and Mechanical manages to rise several floors before they are stopped.

Everyone knows Mechanical could easily win the fight, so they agree to give the floors to Mechanical. What they didn't expect was that amongst the floors obtained, was the floor with the farm.

So now the lower levels will not starve. Oh boy.

If you think all of this is crazy, there is still more in store. As Kennedy suffers from a bullet wound hiding with Billings and Hank, Billings' wife with their baby in tow, goes to get Dr. Nichols to help.

They manage to save Kennedy, but he seems to have changed his mind in telling Billings what he promised he'd tell him. Billings has remained calm and collected since we've met him.

But this time he makes sure Kennedy keeps his end of the bargain. Kennedy tells him that everything is a lie and that the outside is actually habitable.

Everything is collapsing

This was a common misconception as whenever someone went out to clean, they saw the beautiful outside world which then made them want to clean, hoping people watching learn the truth. But the screen is fake and Juliette's screen hardly lasted before she saw the world as it actually was, dead and desolate.

While Knox and Shirely celebrate their minor victory over drinks, which proceeds to them making out (saw this coming and couldn't wait to see it happen), Billings finds them. Does he inform Bernard and arrest them? Billings, to his core, is dedicated to the Pact, the handbook of rules that keeps the silo working.

However, when he learns that Bernard lied to him about Juliette's cleaning and the fact Meadows wasn't murdered by Shirley and Knox (this was due to Walker's information in exchange for learning what became of her old flame Carla) he decides to do what he thinks is right. He reports to Bernard that he found Shirely and Knox but refuses to give their location.

With all of that said, one must wonder what is going on with Juliette. Well, her infection is healing thanks to Solo, but...he is essentially holding her hostage until she resolves the flooding issue in his silo.

Season 2 episode 6 review

Okay, this episode is really intense, fast-paced, and crazy from the beginning. This may be my favorite episode of the season thus far with episode 1 as my second favorite.

It was so thrilling to watch that when the episode ended, I was left feeling disappointed. I wanted to see more. I wanted all the action to continue.

As we spend more time with specific characters, I begin to wonder if this is because these characters aren't going to survive. Perhaps it's the years of watching The Walking Dead or hearing about the character kill counts in Game of Thrones but I'd be surprised if there isn't some dramatic season finale moment where we lose some core characters.

The ones I've been more concerned about are Billings' wife and baby and Camille. While they have been blending in spectacularly well with the plot, again Camille has been stepping up, it could also mean they won't be around much longer.

I hope it's not the case, but Bernard is going to get desperate and do something drastic. Could either woman die in the crossfire?

We'll have to wait and see. I will say amongst all the things happening simultaneously, I really want to know what Lukas will learn now that he is Bernard's shadow.

Stream Silo season 2 episode 7 on Friday, Dec. 27 on AppleTV+.