As Lukas is introduced to a database only reserved for Bernard's shadow, Mechanical continues to rally up the lower levels, proving there is power in numbers. Amongst all of this, Juliette is still trapped with Solo, essentially forced to deal with the silo leak before she can return home.

How will Juliette resolve the leak? Will we ever learn who Solo actually is?

Let's find the answers together in our recap of Silo season 2 episode 7.

The silo may finally be coming together

Mechanical is far from done with Bernard and the silo itself. After launching a rocket, releasing hundreds of papers warning the silo dwellers that Bernard and IT are liars and behind Meadows' death, the power is cut.

When it is, only IT seems to have power. The power is restored but now we have the silo perhaps coming to terms with what the lower levels and Juliette herself suspected.

But Bernard has bigger issues to sort through, like Salvador Quinn's message. He introduces Lukas to a complete library or database of nearly everything from the world before the apocalypse.

Books, artifacts, everything Lukas could need to decipher the letter. However, even after searching through the database, he is still unable to decode it.

Bernard becomes aware that Lukas needs an item that is not in the database. That item is, ironically enough, a copy of The Wizard Of Oz by Frank L. Baum.

When Bernard is not busy with Lukas, he's coming face to face with Sims, revealing that Lukas is his shadow and that his wife Camille was responsible for Shirley and Knox escaping arrest (keep in mind Bernard blames Sims for having to kill Meadows). Sims and Camille do address this and thankfully handle it as a power couple.

They agree to keep each other in the loop but does Sims agree with his wife's ideals of playing both sides? At this point, Camille is loyal to anyone who will benefit them, which may not be Bernard.

We get some time exploring Sims' role as a father, which is endearing and peels back the layers of a stoic and intimidating character. Not to mention his marriage to Camille feels almost unbreakable.

This is also why I am worried about Camille as Bernard will soon release, if he hasn't already, that Sims and Camille's bond is dangerous.

But Bernard may have a mole in Carla, revealed to be Walker's ex-wife. He needs to know how much gunpowder and supplies Mechanical has but of course there is a catch that invovles Walker.

Walker on the other hand manages to repair a camera where she can turn it on just long enough for IT to learn she has it. What was her purpose in doing so?

Silo season 2 episode 7 ending explained

As Mechanical continues to prove themselves to be masterminds, seemingly one step ahead of Bernard, they receive a threat against Shirely and Knox, prompting Sheriff Billings and Hank to get involved. But this minor plot point gets resolved when they discover the person behind poisoning the food was also behind the threat.

Turns out, it was the chef, who warned everyone that the food was poisoned in the first place. If she did not comply with Bernard, her mother would not receive proper care and medicine.

Bringing the lower levels together, Knox refuses to punish her as IT would. The lower levels have become an even closer-knit community because of this act.

But while all of this is happening, Juliette is stuck with Solo, working to stop the leak. She once again braves the water, still unable to swim, but does her best as Solo waits above the water.

Naturally, things go awry and when Juliette returns to the surface she's shocked to find Solo missing. Solo would never leave Juliette alone in such a dangerous situation.

The evidence of a trail of blood is enough for Juliette to realize someone captured Solo... Who and how long have they been living in the silo unnoticed?

Season 2 episode 7 review

While it is frustrating that Juliette is still with Solo, leading me to believe she won't return home until the season finale, the episodes continue to enthrall and interest me. Yes, the multiple plots and alliances are still a little difficult to follow at times, but they are still key to the story.

I have to admit I am impressed with how Bernard has been handling these constant issues. He hasn't lost his mind nor taken his frustrations out on innocent people.

Again maybe it is The Walking Dead fan in me that is just waiting for him to lose it like The Governor did in season 3. All the same, the biggest build up for me at this point is what Lukas will learn and how it will affect him.

Meadows' suffered some pretty irreversible damage from learning the truth, but will Lukas have a better capacity for such truth? How much will he learn in the process and what will become of him once Salvador Quinn's letter is deciphered?

My favorite part of the episode might be a blip to some but it was something I was waiting for: how the rest of the silo is handling everything that has happened. Obviously, we can't shove more characters into the show but I wanted to see if it were a line or two, what other silo dwellers think of everything.

Are they suspicious of Meadows' death and how Sims becomes the new Judge? Are they unsure about Beranrd? Do you they trust Mechanical? Are they wondering about whether Juliette survived or not?

Because it sure seems to me that a majority of the silo is starting to agree with Mechanical and turn on Bernard, as they should. But will this also lead to an inevitable silo collapse with thousands dead all for the so-called betterment of the silo itself?

Stream Silo season 2 episode 8 on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 on AppleTV+.