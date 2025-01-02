Juliette could be in danger in Silo season 2, episode 8 (Preview)

One thing has become very clear. Silo 17 isn’t as empty as Solo believed. Juliette faces danger in Silo season 2, episode 8.

The new episode, titled “Book of Quinn,” continues the story across the two silos. We’ll get to see more of Silo 17. At least, we should get to see what happened to Solo at the end of the previous episode, including who attacked him.

In Silo 18, Bernard and Lukas get some more focus as we learn more about the Silos’ history. It’s time to get to know more about Salvador Quinn.

Take a look at the synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 8:

"Juliette discovers something’s happened to Solo. Bernard makes an offer to Walker. Lukas meets with Salvador Quinn’s descendants."

Juliette is in danger in Silo season 2, episode 8

One of the images from the episode shows us that Juliette is protecting herself from someone. At the end of the previous episode, she found out that Solo had been attacked. At least, that’s what it looked like as Juliette followed the blood trail.

It’s clear that Juliette and Solo are not alone in Silo 17. Someone was around to attack Solo—or did Solo attack them? It’s not like Solo would injure himself, is it? There’s constantly been a hint that someone else is around, and I think it’s time we learn who that someone is and how they’ve survived this whole time.

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker in Silo season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Bernard may have a way to get Walker to help him

Bernard has lost the sheriff, but he learned a secret about Walker and Carla at the end of the previous episode. They were married, and it’s clear that they both still have feelings for each other. Bernard can use this information to his advantage.

He knows that Walker is worried about Carla, and he currently has Carla locked away. So, he’s going to make Walker an offer, and that’s likely to turn over Knox and Shirley in exchange for Carla. After all, he wants to make an example of Knox and Shirley, allowing the rest of the silo to believe that they killed Judge Meadows.

Will this play out the way he hopes, though? Bernard has also lost Sims, and that could be dangerous. You see, Sims will know some secrets that Bernard doesn’t want getting out, and he and his wife are now playing both sides of this rebellion.

Lukas meets some new people in Silo

The synopsis for Silo season 2, episode 8 also tells us that Lukas is going to do some more digging. He’s now worked out the code, but he needs the right book. Is this going to lead him to the descendants of Salvador Quinn? It certainly seems like it.

This is a chance for us to learn more about the setup of the silos. Who created this world, and why? There are a lot of questions we need answering before this series comes to an end.

Silo airs on Fridays on Apple TV+.