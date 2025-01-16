It's time for everyone to make their moves in the Silo season 2 finale (Preview)

The entire second season of Silo has been building to this moment. Will the rebellion happen in the Silo season 2 finale.

The previous episode saw the start of a rebellion. It’s clear that some people believe the world outside is safe. The video that Juliette showed them made that clear, didn’t it? Sure, the video was only up for a few minutes, but it was long enough to believe that the air outside isn’t as toxic as the screens make it seem.

However, we know that’s not true. Will the people of Silo 18 get outside and allow the toxic air back inside? What will happen with the voice that clearly controls everything? Does Silo 18 face the end that Silo 17 had to face?

Juliette prepares to get back to her own silo in the Silo season 2 finale

Meanwhile, we’ll get to head back to Silo 17. The previous episode saw Juliette get to Solo and find out who the other people were in Silo 17. This told us all more about the rebellion, including the fact that Solo was just a kid when he was locked in the vault. He wasn’t the shadow, but the IT head’s son.

That ended with Solo opening the vault and allowing Juliette, “Eater,” and the other inside. It’s time to learn more about the rebellion, and maybe something in there can help Juliette get back outside and into her own silo. She still needs to save them from whatever happened in Silo 17.

Back in Silo 18, we’ll need to see if Knox had figured out that Walker was the traitor or not. If anyone could figure it out, it would be him. He must have given her a plan that wasn’t going to happen. This would allow him to confirm that Walker was the traitor. However, will he be willing to sacrifice a few people to walk Bernard into some sort of trap?

Then there’s Billings, who is suffering from a lack of faith in The Pact. What if everything he has followed has been a lie? He had to get a message to Sims in the previous episode, but will that message pay off in this one? Have the Sims family chosen the right side, or will they turn to Bernard or even those who run the vault in the end?

Take a look at the synopsis for the Silo season 2 finale:

"The rebels make their move — and so does Juliette."

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.