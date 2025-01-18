Silo adds Ashley Zuckerman and Jessica Henwick to the season 3 cast

With that, another season of Silo is over. Don’t fret; there is more on the way, and we have some exciting news. Ashley Zuckerman and Jessican Henwick will join the cast for season 3.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for the Silo season 2 finale and some of Shift by Hugh Howey

The Silo season 2 finale didn’t stop with Juliette and Bernard. As the flames fired off, we jumped back to another time. We ended up in the past, with two characters we don’t know. We met Daniel and Helen, who are two people definitely not on a date.

They are going to become bigger parts in Silo season 3, and it looks like we’re going to learn more about how the Silo Program got started.

Ashley Zuckerman and Jessica Henwick join Silo season 3

After making their debut at the tail end of the Silo season 2 finale, we’ll get to see more of Ashley Zuckerman and Jessica Henwick in season 3. That means more of Daniel and Helen, helping us connect a few more of the dots—such as how that duck PEZ ends up in Silo 18!

The Hollywood Reporter hasn’t shared much about Zuckerman and Henwick’s inclusion in the story. That’s not surprising; we’re only just at the end of the second season. There is a fairly long wait for season 3.

Learning more about the Silo Program in Silo season 3

One thing is clear, we’re going to learn more about the Silo Program in the third season. Yes, Rebecca Ferguson will be back as Juliette. While the second book in the Wool trilogy, Shift, only features Juliette right at the end, it looks like the third and fourth seasons of the series will combine Shift and the third book Dust together. If you’ve read the books, you’ll probably agree with me that this is a good idea. I was curious about how the show would survive with Shift being adapted by itself since the focus is on the past and on Silo 17.

Shift takes us into the creation of the Silo Program, which is actually known as W.O.O.L (World Order Level Fifty). It is about the creation of the 50 silos—wait, didn’t Bernard say there were 51?—and why they were created.

The end of Silo season 2 makes it clear that we are in some sort of alternate world. There was a nuclear bomb apparently dropped on New Orleans, and now there are a lot of concerns with radioactive people walking into bars. Helen is a journalist, wanting to get some information from Daniel, but he wasn’t about to give anything up. That’s possibly because he doesn’t have answers yet, but he’s sure to have some questions!

Silo is available to stream on Apple TV+.