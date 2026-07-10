Silo season 3 episode 2 recap: Memory issues

When Silo returned for season 3, things were very different. Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) is now the Mayor, but it turns out she can’t remember her past. That makes it easier for her to be controlled by Camille (Alexandra Riley), who now holds the keys to the Silo.

We also started tracking a new timeline in the past, where Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) is a young congressman trying to get to the truth and dealing with an injured sister (Jessica Brown Findlay).

In season 3 episode 2, we dive deeper into both and possibly learn the connection between Juliette’s memory issues and the past. The episode, “It’s All Good,” continues to tell parallel stories across time.

Silo season 3 episode 2 - Credit: Apple TV

Controlling Juliette

We begin with Camille talking to the computer in the Silo. It tells her that they have 352 years’ worth of data suggesting that a memory reset works, and that’s what the Silo needs. Juliette’s return inspired the people—which is good as long as she remains under control. But after she got that note and failed to loop in Camille, it raised serious questions. Will Juliette keep following the program, or will pieces of the past and her rebellious nature lead to something new?

Juliette, meanwhile, wants to follow her note. First, she seeks some advice. She has a flash of a memory of Martha (Harriet Walter). She doesn’t remember all their relationship, but she feels she can trust Martha. So, she seeks her out for advice. Martha offers a bit of history and advice but remains curt and straightforward with her interactions, the way she’s always been with Juliette. That prompts Juliette to follow her gut and meet the note writer.

She ends up with a group of raiders in a secret location after slipping her guard. Among those who meet her is Patrick Kennedy (Rick Gomez), but Juliette doesn’t remember any of them. However, they show her the helmet she wore back, which is different. They also suggest the vitamins she’s being given aren’t vitamins at all, but rather the source of her memory issues.

Camille and the authorities arrive in time to return Juliette to her normal duties. She offers an apology for running off and says it won’t happen again. Camille believes she’s back on program, but Juliette is clever. She palms her nightly pills in an effort to start to regain her memory. But will it happen in time?

Camille has big plans for the Silo. The medicine being given to Juliette is about to be given to everyone via the Silo’s water supply. Can the plan be stopped before it’s too late?

Silo season 3. Photo Courtesy of Apple.

Unlocking Charlotte

Meanwhile, Daniel is trying to be there for his sister Charlotte. But after her plane crash, she has no memory. She doesn’t even remember him or their parents. That leaves him frustrated. But it isn’t long until he meets Victor (Matt Craven), her doctor, and learns the truth.

Victor explains the medication that Charlotte has been given. It suppresses all memory—for a time. The idea is to bring them back slowly and only the memories they choose. But he warns if it goes too long, the memories can be lost for good. So, it seems Victor pioneered the medicine and treatment being applied to Juliette in the future.

Meanwhile, Daniel has a run-in with Helen (Jessica Henwick) again. This time, she asks about his sister. He lets slip her location, not realizing that was Helen’s goal from the beginning. Helen goes to the hospital, pretending to be on Daniel’s staff, to get access to Charlotte. Turns out, this isn’t the first time Helen and Charlotte have met.

Charlotte went to Helen about a story before her mission. That explains her cloak-and-dagger actions in the premier. It’s also why Helen reached out to Daniel. But Charlotte doesn’t remember any of it. Helen’s visit puts her in a tailspin. It also reveals that it’s possible that Victor’s motives aren’t entirely pure in working with Charlotte on her memory issues.

Helen explains things to Daniel. He’s skeptical at first and not yet willing to trust Helen completely. But he believes that there is more to the story of Charlotte’s condition. It’s clear there is more work for these two to do.

It feels like the timelines, while separate, are starting to merge in Silo season 3.

It’s quite possible that with Daniel and Helen we’re not only going to see what led to Silos but also what led to the philosophy behind the Silos. That doesn’t bode well for them, but it makes it an interesting addition to the show. Meanwhile, it seems like Juliette is moving toward recovering her old self and her old memories, which doesn’t bode well for Camille and her Silo plans.

Silo streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the action of season 3.