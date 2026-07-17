Silo season 3 episode 3 recap: The search for answers

In Silo season 3, we have people looking for answers on two different timelines. In each, there are questions about mysterious government actions and programs. In each, we have a main player who has been stripped of memories thanks to a drug, Vitamin D+.

It seems clear there will be a connection between the present life in the Silo and the past life in Washington, D.C. And it seems clear both Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) and Daniel (Ashley Zukerman) are determined to get those answers. Silo season 3 episode 3, “A Dark Web,” is about the hunt for the truth.

Silo season 3 - Credit: Apple TV

Uncovering the truth

In the past timeline, Daniel is trying to find out what happened to his sister, Charlotte (Jessica Brown Findlay). That takes him to a memorial for one of the other pilots killed in her mission. He questions the man’s father, learning that there was something irregular about the communication equipment. That makes him curious to know why it was swapped out and what it might all mean.

Helen (Jessica Henwick), meanwhile, is not having a great day. She arrives at work only to learn she’s been fired. She suspects that the fact she’s digging into the plane crash is playing a role in that decision, but Daniel isn’t so sure. Still, she’s committed to helping him get at the truth. They find someone who claims to have answers, who has a piece of an audio recording.

While Daniel is warned not to listen, he does anyway. While we don’t hear the audio, it’s clear he and Helen are shaken by it. As they head back to the city, Daniel remains determined that he needs to get that copy of the audio and ask some hard questions. They return to the man’s base of operations to find the place ransacked and their contact—and his tape—gone.

Silo season 3 - Credit: Apple TV

Searching for Lucas Kyle

Meanwhile, in the Silo Juliette is determined to find Lucas Kyle (Avi Nash). She believes he is key to her figuring out what’s happening and why. She is able to be free from her shadow to make her way around the Silo. She first stops to question Kathleen Billings (Caitlin Zoz). While the sheriff's wife doesn’t have any solid leads, it points her in the right direction.

Next, Juliette goes to question Robert Sims (Common). She finds him with his son, and he’s none-too-pleased. Juliette doesn’t remember holding Camille (Alexandria Riley) and her son hostage, but they do. Robert doesn’t want Juliette anywhere near his son. He answers her questions enough to get her started on a new path. Then Robert takes his son out of school and tries to convince Camille they need a family day. But she doesn’t have time for that.

And Juliette has no time to waste. She needs to get down to the lower levels to find Lucas Kyle. She had asked her old friend, Shirley (Remmie Milner), for help, but Shirley isn’t willing yet. Instead, Juliette makes her way down where she’s greeted by Knox (Shane McRae). He helps her where he can, but they don’t know where Lucas Kyle went. But it all gives her an idea.

Lucas Kyle was sent to the mines but then pulled out by Bernard (Tim Robbins). He became Bernard’s shadow and returned to the lower levels. Juliette locks on to the idea there is something to his connection to the mines, settling on the idea that’s where he would go to hide. But she’s not the only one.

Silo season 3 - Credit: Apple TV

The future of the Silo

Camille is struggling as Head of IT. She knows that Juliette isn’t taking her pills, which makes her a threat. And the computer intelligence is suggesting that the whole Silo is in danger of being deemed a threat. Hence, the plan to put Vitamin D+ in the water supply, effectively erasing everyone’s memory. But Camille has misgivings about the plan and is looking for a way out of it. She’s hoping Juliette can be that way out.

When she learns Juliette is hunting Lucas Kyle, she hopes it will drive him to the surface. But when she also arrives at the conclusion he might be in the Mines, it sparks another fear. What if Lucas Kyle is trying to contact another Silo, something that’s forbidden? She dispatches exterminators to gas the mines right away. While it threatens some miners, she hopes to bring out Lucas Kyle, or at least stop him.

Juliette arrives just as the gas is being released. She finds a gas mask and makes her way in. But she finds someone in need and offers them the mask. He hits Juliette, leaving her to nearly suffocate thanks to the poison. But Lucas Kyle reveals himself and saves Juliette. Her heroics add to her lore in the Silo, but she’s in a coma.

That’s what presents an opportunity for Camille as Lucas Kyle slips away again. The intelligence suggests Juliette’s death might be enough to save the Silo without needing Vitamin D+. Camille doesn’t want Juliette to die, but she sees no other way and, eventually, consents to the plan.

We’re getting closer to answers and the truth in Silo season 3 episode 3. There is a lot at stake, and Juliette continuing to push—as she’s always done—seems to be moving toward the point-of-no-return. Camille consented to killing her, but can she really go through with it?

That seems unlikely, but it certainly makes for an interesting future showdown.

Silo streams Fridays on Apple TV. Check back next week as we recap all the action of season 3.